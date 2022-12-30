All delinquent property tax properties from the year 2016 were sold during Greene County's first online-only delinquent property tax sale Thursday.
Previously, all sales had been held in person at the Greene County Courthouse.
"The sale was a success. All the properties were sold," Greene County Clerk and Master Kay Armstrong said.
According to Armstrong, 14 parcels went on sale at 10 a.m., and all but three properties saw "pre-bids" placed on them the day before the sale began.
"There were 14 parcels to be sold and all 14 were sold," Armstrong said. "Even those three without pre-bids were sold."
Some members of the Greene County Commission had expressed unease with the online nature of the sale at the County Commission's meeting on Dec. 19, and the commission asked 3rd Judicial District Chancellor Doug Jenkins to delay the sale until concerns were addressed. Jenkins denied the request to delay the sale Tuesday.
Among the concerns shared by commissioners, were worries of property-buyers not being from the area and not taking care of properties they purchased as well as possible confusion with residents being unfamiliar with the online process.
Armstrong said Thursday that out of the 14 parcels that were sold, all but three were sold to Greene County bidders. She noted that two parcels were sold to bidders in Chattanooga and Fayetteville, Tennessee, and that one parcel was sold to a Florida resident. The property purchased by a Florida resident did not have a "pre-bid" placed on it, which Armstrong believes may have meant locals were not interested in the property.
She also noted that the online auction process "went smoothly."
Armstrong also noted that there was a large amount of unclaimed funds generated from overbids in the sale.
"If you added up the tax debt that was owed on the properties, including fees, it was about $46,000 total. The sale garnered about $232,000 because of the competitive bidding. The overbid goes back to the true owner of the properties, which could be a debtor or a lienholder or a family member where a loved on has died and they didn't know about or have interest in the property," Armstrong said.
Those surplus funds will be held by the Clerk and Master Office and Chancery Court before being turned over to the State of Tennessee's unclaimed property division with the treasury. Those funds are available to claim by rightful owners who make an appropriate filing and appear before the court, according to Armstrong.
Armstrong said that a report of sale will be prepared and filed in the Clerk and Master Office as well as being recorded in the Register of Deeds Office for the purpose of public record.
"If we as a government have the responsibility to maximize profit for those overages, we have certainly succeeded there. If that is a goal," Armstrong said.
All the properties will now be back on Greene County tax rolls, which is the main goal of the sale.
"If the main purpose of the sale was to get these properties back on the tax rolls, we have certainly accomplished that," Armstrong said.
The online vendor, GovEase, which handled the sale, received $275 for each parcel sold as compensation for hosting the auction and handling the payment process and transactions. That cost was passed on to bidders.
Armstrong had previously stated that GovEase would receive $375 for each parcel sold. However, she said Thursday that amount was an error in her communication to the County Commission, and that the $275 amount was correct.