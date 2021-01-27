A Bulls Gap man and woman were the victims of a scam that cost them $1,300, sheriff’s deputies said in a report filed Tuesday.
The Kidwell Lane residents told deputies they found a rental property in Kingsport on Craigslist and called a contact number. They spoke with a man who claimed to “be in control of the property,” Deputy Luke Fields said in a report.
A lease agreement was reached, and a man and woman listed as suspects sent the victims images of what they said were their driver’s licenses.
The lease agreement stated that the victims were to pay the first month’s rent and a deposit, $600 for each person, along with a $100 application fee.
After the victims paid the amount due, they told deputies the suspects demanded another $600 for the last month’s rent.
The extra $600 was not agreed upon earlier and was not part of the lease agreement. The victims told the suspects they could not afford the extra $600 payment.
After several days, the suspects told the Bulls Gap couple they could pay half of the extra $600 and get the keys, but the victims refused.
The suspects agreed to give the money back, “but after a short period of time the suspects stopped all correspondence with the victims and at this time they can not be reached,” the report filed Tuesday said.
The victims tried to identify and locate the suspects “and realized several suspicious facts, including mismatched stories (and) phone numbers with area codes that didn't match the residence of the suspects.”
The victims also noticed the Cash App profile for the suspects produced a first and last name that did not match what the suspects said their names were.
The victims “then became suspicious enough to report the scam,” the report said.
An investigation continues.