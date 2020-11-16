A hearing is scheduled Wednesday in the Sullivan County “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit filed in 2017 by three Northeast Tennessee district attorneys general.
Several issues were covered in a hearing last week in Bristol, including the standing of a defendant earlier found in contempt of court.
A motion was also filed for a default judgment to be entered in Circuit Court against the same defendant, Endo Pharmaceuticals.
The coronavirus pandemic and other factors have caused a scheduled jury trial to be continued several times, including the most recent trial date in September. A new jury trial date may be set this week, a plaintiff spokeswoman said.
The civil action alleges drug manufacturers are responsible for the opioid epidemic in Northeast Tennessee.
The “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit, named for a baby born addicted to opiates in 2015 at Holston Valley Medical Center, was filed in June 2017.
Producer defendants in the lawsuit included prescription opioid makers Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt, The Purdue Frederick Company, Endo Health Solutions, Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Purdue Pharma declared bankruptcy in 2019 as part of a nationwide attempt to settle thousands of suits that followed the lead of the 2017 Baby Doe action.
Mallinckrodt filed for bankruptcy protection in October after similar lawsuits were filed against the company alleging it helped spur the U.S. opioid epidemic.
Claims are being pursued against companies in bankruptcy court.
Additional defendants included Center Pointe Medical Clinic, LLC, a now-closed Kingsport office suspected of serving as a pill mill, two convicted opioid dealers, and a doctor convicted of medical fraud, Abdelrahman Mohamed. Center Pointe Medical closed in 2018, and Mohamed surrendered his medical license the same year.
Plaintiffs include 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus, and 1st Judicial District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin.
Armstrong’s district includes Greene County.
District attorneys general from Northeast Tennessee were the first in the state to hold manufacturers of painkillers and “pill mill” operators that supply the narcotics allegedly responsible for the opioid addiction epidemic across the state and specifically, the judicial districts cited in the lawsuit.
The central claim of the Sullivan Baby Doe case is that if a company engages in activities that facilitate over-prescription and diversion, it can be identified as a drug dealer under Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act and held accountable for its actions.
Jury trials in courts statewide were put on hold through July because of COVID-19 by order of the Tennessee Supreme Court. Trials were allowed to resume in July with COVID-19 precautions taken in courtrooms, but continued high virus numbers in the region and other issues have promoted several continuances by the trial judge, Chancellor E.G. Moody
Millions of documents provided during discovery by defendants have been reviewed by the plaintiffs.
“The plaintiffs are prepared to try this case now and look forward to obtaining a new trial date as soon as possible,” Armstrong recently said.
Plaintiffs are represented by Gerard Stranch, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, a Nashville law firm. Stranch is also part of a five-member team of lawyers representing the “negotiating class” in an Ohio-based federal court case representing plaintiffs from municipalities across the U.S. in nearly 2,300 lawsuits brought against opioid manufacturers.
There were 19 drug-related overdose deaths in Greene County in 2019, including at least nine related to opioid painkillers and drugs like heroin and fentanyl. Greene County had 23 overdose deaths in 2018 and 21 in 2017, the year the lawsuit was filed.
Staubus has characterized Sullivan County as “ground zero” in the opioid crises. Greene County and the other three 3d Judicial District counties are also heavily impacted by the epidemic, Armstrong has said.
The suit demands judgment against the defendants for damages resulting from breaches of statutory and common law, seeks to award restitution to the plaintiffs, and requests an injunction “to stop the flood of opioids to the region.”
Sullivan Baby Doe was one of the first suits of its kind in the nation, “and the very first to represent a baby who was born drug-dependent,” according to Stanch’s law firm.