The legal process is moving forward in the case involving Stephen Hixson, Greeneville Police Department assistant chief who was indicted Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury on a misdemeanor domestic assault count.
Hixson, 51, a 25-year police department veteran, remains on medical leave from his post. He has been on paid medical leave from the police department since late 2022.
A grand jury presentment states Hixson committed the offense of domestic assault “by recklessly causing bodily injury” on Dec. 10, 2022, to his stepdaughter, at the Sunnyside Ridge Drive home where both were living at the time.
Hixson was served a capias bench warrant on Monday. He posted $2,000 bond on the charge and is scheduled for a May 12 first appearance in Greene County Criminal Court.
The alleged victim suffered facial injuries and sought medical treatment on Dec. 11, 2022, at Greeneville Community Hospital.
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release Monday states that “Hixson assaulted his stepdaughter during an argument” at the home.
The initial complaint was filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and referred to the TBI for investigation, according to Greeneville police.
The alleged victim recently met with a TBI special agent and District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong. The presentment states that the TBI agent testified Monday in the grand jury room before it was issued.
Also in Hixson’s case file is a motion for discovery from the prosecution by his lawyer, T. Hunter Shelton.
It requests “access to all documents and objects the government intends to use in its case (at trial) as well as any other items material to preparing the defense and any items obtained or which belong to the defendant.”
The motion includes access to “any oral statement which the state intends to offer in evidence at the trial made by the defendant” before or after arrest “in response to interrogations by any person then known to the defendant to be a law enforcement officer.” It also requests any written or recorded statements made by Hixson and other evidence to be presented by the state.
Shelton issued a statement Monday on behalf of Hixson noting that he “has dedicated his career to protecting and serving his community.”
It states Hixson “has fully cooperated with authorities and will continue to do so.”
“We look forward to resolving this case quickly, and anticipate Mr. Hixson’s name being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing,” the statement concludes.
Police Chief Tim Ward issued a statement Monday noting that the Greeneville Police Department was made aware of the TBI investigation and the grand jury finding.
“Assistant Chief Hixson remains on leave from the department. The department has no comment on the matter currently as we await the outcome of the criminal case. Our justice system holds that everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” Ward stated.
Domestic assault is a Class A misdemeanor in Tennessee, punishable by up to 11 months, 29 days in jail upon conviction.