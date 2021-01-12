A Chuckey man who claimed Monday there was a bomb in the federal courthouse in Greeneville was charged by police with filing a false report.
About 12:20 p.m. Monday, 39-year-old Joshua V. Carpenter, of 545 Choctaw Way, entered Walmart “yelling there was a bomb in the federal courthouse in downtown Greeneville,” Officer Eric Davis said in a report.
Police attempted to speak with Carpenter in the Walmart parking lot, but he would not talk with officers or give them his name. Carpenter told police he would speak with the FBI and agreed to ride with an officer to the Greeneville Police Department.
Officers determined the information was false.
Carpenter “intentionally circulated a report of an impending bombing, knowing the report he was given was false,” the report said.
Carpenter was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, where he was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.