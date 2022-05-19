Gail Davis Jeffers, longtime Greene County Circuit Court clerk, passed away Wednesday.
Her loss is deeply felt by family and in the Greene County legal community Jeffers long served.
Jeffers, 65, was Circuit Court clerk from 1994 through 2012, when she retired. Jeffers was known for her willingness to help others and share her professional expertise.
Thomas Wright, who retired in 2021 as a 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judge and continues to serve as a part-time senior judge, commented on Jeffers’ passing.
“Gail Jeffers was probably the greatest elected official this county has ever had and is certainly one of the finest Circuit Court Clerks the State of Tennessee has ever known. No one has been more committed to fulfilling the responsibilities of their office than Gail,” Wright said. “The people of Greene County got more than their money’s worth from her service.”
Jeffers had the respect of all courthouse employees.
“Everyone in the judicial system benefitted from her expertise and her unequaled insistence upon excellence among her employees. As a judge, she was always my go-to when a clerk-related question arose; and, I know many other clerks across the state consulted her any time an issue arose in their offices. Quite simply, her commitment, service, and competence as clerk will never be surpassed,” Wright said.
He said that as proficient as Jeffers was at her job, “she was an even better friend.”
“Fiercely loyal and full of sage advice, she was a mentor and confidant for me. I am a better judge and person because she cared for me. I loved her and am deeply grieved by her passing,” Wright said.
Kenneth Bailey Jr., Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts judge, also considered Jeffers a mentor.
“I was blessed to count Gail Jeffers among my friends and as one of my mentors. As (a) public servant running for office, she knew how to campaign and always had her ear to the ground to know what was being said in the community about an election. Her campaign advice was always on point, she knew where someone needed to campaign and what you needed to do,” Bailey said.
“As for her own campaigns, no one would outwork her. She could go and go and go. I texted her the day after the last election to let her know I was thinking about her and that she was the best campaigner I had ever seen in Greene County. Every time there is an election, I always think of Gail and election advice she gave me or something about someone’s campaign. She loved Greene County politics,” Bailey said.
As Circuit Court clerk, judges and attorneys alike respected Jeffers’ knowledge.
“I interacted with her when I was a practicing attorney and then when I became judge. She ran a tight ship (and) knew her office was there to serve the public and the legal system, and she made sure that her staff was well trained and accountable,” Bailey said. “She was constantly educating herself about new laws, new forms, new court policies, et cetera. And, she had the respect of all the attorneys and judges. We all did what Gail said because we knew she would not give us bad advice
“Finally, I was thankful to count her as a friend. She and her husband Charlie were a great team. They took care of each other and were always a joy to talk to,” Bailey said. “Gail was one of those friends that would tell you what you needed to hear and not what you wanted to hear. She was also one of those friends you could turn to in a time of need. Greene County and especially the Greene County Courthouse is a better place because of Gail Davis Jeffers.”
Whitney Shelton Collins, current chief deputy Circuit Court clerk and Greene County Circuit Court clerk-elect, also considers Jeffers a mentor.
“Gail Davis Jeffers will always hold a special place in my heart. She took a chance on a young 18-year-old high school graduate and I will forever be thankful for that,” Collins said. “She ran a tight ship which was also just like a well-oiled machine. She knew while she was out of the office, which was very rare, that things were going smoothly.
“You always knew where you stood with her,” Collins said. “During office hours it was strictly business and nothing less. She was fierce and very respected but also had a soft side that was very rare to see.”
Collins visited Jeffers at her home last week “and she said something to me that I will never forget. She said ‘You are ready for this job and just remember what I have taught you over the years, I have faith in you and I know you will do a great job.’ To hear that coming from Gail was something I will never forget.”
Penney Davis, a longtime deputy clerk in Greene County Circuit Court and friend of Jeffers, said she will be missed by many.
“Gail started out as just an employer to me. She was tough but fair and wanted the best out of everyone. She knew her stuff as a clerk,” Davis said. “She encouraged you to go after your dreams. Sometimes it worked out and sometimes it didn’t, but she was always there for you.
“Over the years we became really good friends. She will be very much missed by her friends, the community and the court system,” Davis said.
Jeffers was a highly regarded Circuit Court clerk, having been reelected four times.
Prior to first being elected to the position on 1994, Jeffers was a deputy circuit court clerk in the office for five years before spending 11 years working as an administrative assistant in the Greeneville office of former 3rd Judicial District Attorney General C. Berkeley Bell.
“I was an employee in this office and I had an interest and when Ms. (Betty Carter) Justis decided to retire in 1994, I decided it was the time to do that, if I wanted to do that. I’ve always enjoyed a challenge,” Jeffers said in a 2012 interview.
“Being Circuit Court clerk has been one of the favorite things I’ve done in my life,” Jeffers said. “I didn’t decide overnight.”
Jeffers never took her duties as Circuit Court clerk lightly.
“This is the public’s office and I have enjoyed taking care of this office for the public,” she said. “I certainly think that I will miss the people because they become your second family.”
Arrangements for Jeffers are incomplete and will be announced later by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.