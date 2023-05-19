The new polling location for local residents who have voted at the Greene County Courthouse will now be EastView Elementary School.
The Greene County Election Commission gave final approval to the polling place change during its meeting Thursday evening.
Board members agreed that EastView Elementary School would be the preferred location to move the polling place.
The Greene County Courthouse voting location on Main Street is used by those living in the Courthouse precinct in the 4th County Commission District in Greene County and in the 2nd Ward in Greeneville municipal elections. Those voters will now vote at EastView Elementary School, 454 E. Bernard Ave.
The Election Commission is moving the polling place due to accessibility issues at the courthouse location.
Voters struggled with parking at the courthouse polling location in downtown as there is limited parking nearby the building. Accessibility inside the courthouse was also a challenge for voters and courthouse employees.
The new location must be inside the boundaries of the Courthouse precinct or within a half mile of the boundary if it is located outside the precinct, and EastView Elementary School satisfies that requirement.
"We got confirmation from the Comptroller that the location is within that half-mile limit and can be approved," Greene County Election Administrator Justin Reaves told the Election Commission Thursday.
The EastView Recreation Center was also floated in April as an option for the new polling location, but the guarantee of avoiding scheduling conflicts with the closure of the school system on election days made the school location more appealing for the board.
"I think the people at the courthouse will really appreciate this," Election Commission Chairman Charles Johnson said.
Election Commissioner Bill Edmonds, who has past experience as a voting machine technician, noted that the voting machine technicians would also benefit from the move with improved accessibility at EastView Elementary School.
"The technicians will really appreciate it, too," Edmonds said.
All voters affected by the polling place change will be notified by the Greene County Election Commission office.
"We will mail out a letter to all active voters in that precinct informing them of that change," Reaves said.
This will not be the first time the EastView school has been used as a polling location.
According to Reaves, prior to 2015 there was polling place at EastView. However, those voters were moved to Tusculum View. The change approved this week will not move those Tusculum View voters back to the old precinct.
Reaves said that he believed voting machines would be placed in the school's cafeteria during elections, but that he and Greeneville City Schools Assistant Director for Administration Beverly Miller would go out to the school prior to the 2024 elections to "look things over" and find the best way to use the space the school provides.
The EastView Elementary School polling location will first be used in the 2024 elections.
In other business, the Election Commission reviewed and qualified nominating petitions for the Aug. 3 Town of Greeneville Municipal Election.
Three candidates filed nominating petitions for the election in which two 1st Ward Greeneville City Council seats will be on the ballot. The filing deadline for the election was Thursday at noon.
Kristin Girton, Ginny Kidwell, both incumbents, and Tim Ward are the three candidates who filed nominating petitions, all of which were reviewed and qualified Thursday afternoon.
The withdrawal deadline for those petitions is May 25 at noon.
In April, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen became the Greeneville City Council by giving final approval to and adopting changes to the town’s charter.
The changes amend the town’s charter to increase the terms of council members and mayor to four years and to align other local elections to even-year dates as a cost-saving measure.
The two City Council members elected this year will serve three-year terms. When their terms expire in 2026 and thereafter, elected City Council members will serve four-year terms
Precincts and polling places for Town of Greeneville First Ward voters for the Aug. 3 City Council election are Tusculum View, Doak, and High School (Greeneville High School).