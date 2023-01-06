Gail Davis Jeffers earned high respect for her administrative abilities and the affection of her colleagues during the 18 years she served as Greene County Circuit Court clerk.
A small measure of the regard Jeffers is held in was reflected Thursday as the Greene County Circuit Court courtroom filled to capacity with family, friends and co-workers who came to see a plaque dedicated to Jeffers’ memory unveiled in the courtroom.
Jeffers served in the position from 1994 until retirement in 2012. She passed away in May 2022.
The Circuit/Criminal Court courtroom in the Greene County Courthouse was formally dedicated “in honored memory” of Jeffers.
Jeffers’ impact on the courthouse culture will live on for generations, with the plaque serving as a reminder, county Mayor Kevin Morrison told the gathering that included Jeffers’ family, judges, members of law enforcement, the legal community and co-workers.
Morrison cited Jeffers’ “steadfast dedication” to her job and the Greene County public she served.
He recalled Jeffers’ work ethic, tenacity “and her attention to detail” in the demanding Circuit Court clerk position. He reminded those gathered of her “integrity, compassion and high standards.”
“Gail was one exceptional public servant,” Morrison said. “Her dedication to duty was great.
“We will be guided by the wisdom and compassion that Gail generated,” Morrison said.
Current Circuit Court Clerk Whitney Shelton Collins, who was hired by Jeffers soon after graduating from high school, was emotional in her tribute to a person she considers her mentor. Collins took office as Circuit Court clerk in 2022.
Jeffers taught Collins the intricate workings of the clerk’s office. Collins went on to serve as bookkeeper for many years under Jeffers.
“We meshed very well together,” Collins said. “She did not fly by the seat of her pants, she did not wing it. She was very organized.”
Jeffers could be exacting and tough on those not giving their best, but also compassionate in her own way.
‘If she knew we were gathered (in her honor) she would be very upset,” Collins joked.
Only a few people still working in the clerk’s office during Jeffers' tenure remain, including Collins and deputy clerks Penney Davis and Pamela Klepper.
Collins said courthouse staff is often guided by a common question when confronted with a problem: “What would Gail do?”
“We talk about her every day. She set the bar high,” Collins said.
Among judicial officials at the courtroom dedication was Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr.
“She was a true servant leader. She led this office with such professionalism and grace and was tough on everybody and that includes the judges,” Bailey said.
“We will never see another like her,” he added.
Dan E. Armstrong, 3rd Judicial District Attorney General, was among those representing the Greene County legal community at the event.
“She was the very description of a public servant and it’s right we honor her as such,” Armstrong said of Thursday’s plaque unveiling and courtroom dedication.
Sheriff’s Lt. Charles Morelock, chief of courthouse security, worked with Jeffers for many years. He noted her lasting impact on the courthouse family.
“Like many here, I would (ask myself), ‘What would Gail do?’ That’s the way we make decisions here, based on (her) judgment,” Morelock said.
Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins was among prosecutors who expressed respect for Jeffers.
“She was awesome. She was never anything but helpful to me,” Collins said.
Penney Davis worked alongside Jeffers for 16 years. Jeffers was very supportive of her staff, but expected them to give their full measure in the office.
“She was a great person. She knew her stuff,” Davis said. “As long as you did your job, she never had anything to say.
“She was more of a good friend than an employer,” Davis added.
All those who came into Jeffers’ office were received with professionalism, no matter their legal standing.
“She was an amazing woman. She treated everybody the same,” Davis said.
Jeffers was a highly regarded Circuit Court clerk, having been re-elected four times.
Prior to first being elected to the position on 1994, Jeffers was a deputy circuit court clerk in the office for five years before spending 11 years working as an administrative assistant in the Greeneville office of former 3rd Judicial District Attorney General C. Berkeley Bell.
Following retirement as Circuit Court clerk, Jeffers continued to work as office manager of the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and in other endeavors benefitting the community.
The Greene County Commission approved a resolution in June 2022 to dedicate and name the Circuit/Criminal Court Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse in memory of Jeffers.
“Whereas, the Greene County Legislative Body on behalf of the citizens of Greene County collectively believe it is to be fitting and proper to dedicate and name the Circuit Court Courtroom at the Greene County Courthouse as the “Gail Davis Jeffers Circuit Court Courtroom,” the resolution states.
Whitney Collins summed up the thoughts of many present Thursday for the courtroom dedication.
“There are not enough words to say what impact Gail had on me and everybody here. She looks down on me in my office every day.”