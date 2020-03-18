Ammunition is flying off the shelves at Greene County firearms dealers faster than toilet paper and hand sanitizer at retail stores.
Several business owners who sell firearms and ammunition said Tuesday they haven’t seen a notable hike in gun sales, but judging by business in recent days, ammo is a priority item for some people hunkering down as developments in the novel coronavirus outbreak continue to unfold.
High demand for gun ammunition and firearms have been reported across the country, especially in states with high numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Seventy-three cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Tennessee as of Tuesday.
“Friday and Saturday both, we’ve sold more ammunition than we’ve ever sold in one day,” said Chris Norton, owner of US Pawn & Gun at 780 W. Andrew Johnson Highway.
Monday was even busier.
“More ammo went out of here yesterday than I’ve seen in a single day,” Norton said.
Fear of the uncertain social climate in the country as the coronavirus pandemic develops is an apparent motivating factor for many people to stock up on ammunition and guns.
“I think it’s just the coronavirus. That’s what you hear 24-7,” Norton said.
Business owners said this time of year is normally busy for gun sales, as people receive their income tax returns.
“Firearms sales are not really out of the normal. The ammo is not,” Norton said.
Nine-millimeter ammunition, along with .223 caliber and .556 caliber ammunition, have been in demand.
“(The supply) is drying up. The distributors are drying up,” Norton said. “You can’t replace it.”
Doyle Sweeney has operated Hearthstone Guns at 3625 Snapps Ferry Road in Afton for 36 years.
“We have sold out of about all the popular caliber ammunition. As far as the most common calibers, we are just about out,” Sweeney said Tuesday morning while taking a brief break from serving customers.
He saw an unprecedented demand for ammunition on Friday and Monday.
“I certainly was surprised,” he said. “Maybe a little bit with firearms, but with ammo, yes, it was definitely unusual.”
Sweeney has seen many unfamiliar faces at Hearthstone Guns in recent days.
“I’ve seen customers I normally don’t see,” he said.
Other than instances when gun control legislation was under consideration in Washington under previous administrations, the surge in ammunition sales apparently triggered by coronavirus concerns is unique in Sweeney’s experience.
“I’ve never seen anything like this coronavirus or anything like this other than when certain legislation was pending,” he said.
Sweeney is sold out of certain types of handgun ammunition. Like Norton, Sweeney is finding it hard to replenish his stocks.
“It helps (business) but unfortunately, you can’t replace it. We just have to wait until it is available,” he said.
Ammo.com, an online retailer, has seen ammunition purchased at “an unprecedented rate,” a news release said.
“Here at Ammo.com, we’ve seen a significant growth in sales that directly correlates with the rise of COVID-19 and its spread across the country,” the release said.
On March 10, the day confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. reached more than 1,000, Ammo.com experienced a 276% sales surge that continued through the end of last week into the weekend, as the virus was declared a pandemic.
Ammo.com compared 22 days worth of sales from Feb. 23, through March 15, with sales from Feb. 1, through Feb. 22, and broke figures down by state. Sales in Tennessee show an overall 135% increase in sales over those time frames, including a a 110% increase in the sales of 9 millimeter ammunition, an 85 percent increase in the sales of .223 caliber ammunition and a 731 percent increase in the sale of 12-gauge shotgun ammunition.
Gun control advocates have warned that the many nationwide school closures will lead to children and teenagers being in homes with unsecured guns.
“The unintended consequence of these panic-induced purchases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic could be a tragic increase of preventable gun deaths for the loved ones these individuals are trying to protect,” Kris Brown, president of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, said in a statement Monday to the Los Angeles Times.
Not everyone looking at ammunition Tuesday at US Pawn & Gun subscribes to the coronavirus scare.
“Truthfully, I think the coronavirus is a joke. It will pass like everything else,” one man said.