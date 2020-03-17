All inmates booked into the Greene County Detention Center will be closely screened for signs of illness as additional measures are taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Corrections officers will be issued thermometers and any inmate running a temperature of 101 degrees or higher will be sent to the hospital, jail Administrator Roger Willett said Monday.
“We do not have the test kits yet to screen everyone and that’s what we will be working on. We’re just watching for signs” that might indicate someone booked into the jail may be infected with the COVID-19 virus.
No COVID-19 cases had been identified in Greene County as of Monday.
Willett said officials are working with the county Health Department and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to obtain test kits to screen individuals being processed into the jail.
He said it would be impossible to separate inmates into gatherings of 10 or less, as recommended for the general public Monday by President Donald Trump.
“We are already contained,” he said. “We are in the process of trying to get kits to do the tests. Until we are through with this crises, if we get test kits, we will use them.”
EMPTY COURTROOMS
Greene County General Sessions Court is generally full to capacity on Monday mornings with individuals appearing on criminal charges and their families. Only court staff and essential personnel were in the courtroom Monday, as Magistrate David Leonard conducted video arraignments of defendants in the Greene County Detention Center arrested over the weekend who could not post bond.
Appearance dates for individuals charged with less serious offenses over the weekend were set by arresting officers for April 6 or later dates.
Decisions about staffing and other policies relating to courthouse functions will be made Tuesday, Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard said.
Like the jail, the court system cannot completely close, Shepard said.
“We can’t shut down. We can limit public access to a certain extent with only essential individuals,” Shepard said Monday. “The individuals who cannot post bond will be video arraigned.”
Those scheduled to appear in upcoming criminal, civil and juvenile court matters are being contacted, Shepard said.
“We are in the process of going through next week’s docket. Our docket is huge,” he said. “We are changing court dates and we’re just having to call people. There will be no personal appearances.”
Cases relating to orders of protection, emergency child custody orders and other matters involving child endangerment will continue to be heard.
“We have to protect the public and if they are a victim of a violent crime (a judge) will issue a protective order,” Shepard said.
There will be a substantial case backlog once the coronavirus crises ends.
“It’s going to catch up with us,” Shepard said.
Jeff Bivins, chief State Supreme Court justice, declared a state of emergency Friday for the judicial branch in accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order and declaration of a state of emergency on Thursday.
The order applies to state and local Tennessee courts, including appellate, trial, general sessions, juvenile, and municipal courts.
The order states that all Tennessee courts will remain open during the coronavirus outbreak, but suspends all in-person judicial proceedings through March 31.
Individuals charged with offenses who did bond out will have arraignment dates set after April 1 by the charging officer.
Bond hearings will still be held for those incarcerated, and judges can also accept plea agreements for individuals still in jail.
“We’re still trying to protect everyone’s constitutional rights. The nightmare is going to be calling these people (on upcoming court dockets),” Shepard said.
There will be no civil court in Greene County the rest of March. A Greene County Grand Jury scheduled to convene Monday was continued, with no return date set.
Shepard said a decision will be made soon on Criminal Court dates set at the end of March before Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
Greene County Child Support Magistrate Court also closed beginning Monday.
Restrictions in effect to the public are posted on the entrance doors to the Greene County Courthouse.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is also taking steps to protect deputies and inmates.
“We’re practicing social distancing on calls and have cut out our trustee crews that are around the public a lot,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said in an email Monday.
FEDERAL COURT ORDERThe federal court system Monday issued an order continuing all criminal and civil jury trials through April 24 in the Eastern District of Tennessee, but cases not involving a jury trial will continue as scheduled.
The order by Chief U.S. District Judge Pamela L. Reeves also suspends all grand jury proceedings in Greeneville and Chattanooga through April 24, and cancels all non-essential judicial activities such as courthouse tours and naturalization ceremonies.
The order also bans from federal courthouses anyone who has been in China, South Korea, Japan, Iran and Europe within the past 14 days prior to March 16 or from the date a person is seeking entry into a courthouse, and persons who have had contact with anyone who has been in one of the countries specified.
Staff in the court clerk’s office will be available by telephone, mail will be received and intake desks will remain open for filings. Electronic filings can still be made through the court system.
“The public is encouraged to continue utilizing court services while following all applicable public health deadlines,” the order said.
The time period of continuances implemented by the order will be excluded under the Speedy Court Act, “as the court specifically finds that the ends of justice will served by ordering the continuances outweigh the best interests of the public and any defendant’s rights to a speedy trial,” the order states.
Other case proceedings will continue to take place “in the orderly course of business,” but to the extent possible the order specified that oral proceedings will be conducted by telephone and video conferencing.
The U.S. Attorney can continue to use the grand jury in the Knoxville Division of federal court to consider matters arising in the Greeneville Division, to ensure the investigation of criminal activities can continue throughout the district, the order said.
All upcoming non-jury civil trials will be handled at the discretion of the presiding judge, according to the order.
All misdemeanor, traffic and petty offense dockets scheduled in all divisions of the Eastern District are continued.
The court “may issue further responses as the situation evolves,” including possible extensions of the time frames specified in the order.
Court security officers at the U.S. District Court in Greeneville and other federal court buildings have been directed to “appropriately screen” all visitors, the order said.