New COVID-19 case numbers have been steadily trending upward in Greene County over the past five weeks, reaching case levels higher than in April, May, or early June.
According to the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health, 240 new COVID-19 cases were cataloged from July 10-16.
Greene County is one of five counties in northeast Tennessee that the Centers for Disease Control now defines as having a high level of community spread of the virus. The other counties in the area experiencing a high level of community spread, according to the CDC, are Cocke, Carter, Washington and Unicoi counties.
The highly transmissible omicron variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., but scientists say it poses a lower risk for severe illness to those who are up to date on their vaccinations. Omicron’s BA.5 sub-strain, believed to be even more contagious, now makes up more than 65% of U.S. cases, the Associated Press reported.
Locally, case numbers have been on the rise for weeks.
In the seven day period from June 12-18, Greene County recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases, and 83 new cases June 19-25.
Cases then continued to climb into the month of July with 112 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the seven-day period from June 26-July 2, and 149 new positive cases tabulated July 3-9.
In the roughly month-long period of June 12-July 16, 658 Greene County residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to state figures.
Two Greene County residents died due to COVID-19 during the same time frame. A total of 379 Greene Countians have now died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with a total of 673 being hospitalized since March 2020.
There have been 23,162 COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 according to state data.
As of Thursday 46.8% of Greene County residents were fully vaccinated, while 50.6% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 20.8% had received a third booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.
Statewide, 51.9% Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated, about 57.1% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 22.8% have received a third booster dose.
Nationally, about 71.3% of people in the country over the age of 5 have been fully vaccinated, while 83.3% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 49.1% of people over the age of 12 have received a third booster shot.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency authorization for a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 50, and for people over 12 with conditions that make them immunocompromised.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Greene County Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available by appointment 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to make a testing appointment.
Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department, which is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.