Greene County recorded 114 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-day period Feb. 20-Feb. 26, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday.
This continues a downward trend in new cases for the county.
Ten more Greene County residents died from the virus during the Feb. 20-Feb 26 time period, according to state figures. A total of 350 Greene County residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state figures.
Greene County had 316 new COVID-19 cases over the previous week, Feb. 13-Feb. 19, and had 531 new COVID-19 cases the week prior.
Of the 114 new cases in the Feb. 20-Feb. 26 time period, a total of 16 were in children ages 18 and younger.
A total of 21,883 Greene Countians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to state data.
Hospitalizations in the region also continued to decrease.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 222 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, including three pediatric patients. That is a decrease from 300 the previous Wednesday, and 342 two Wednesdays ago.
Ballad also reported that 41 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units and 31 were on ventilators.
As of Wednesday, the percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stood at about 44.9%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 52.7% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 69.1% of the population aged 5 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health statement, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the county Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.