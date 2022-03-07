The number of COVID-19 cases identified in local schools continues to drop, with another new low of nine cases reported for the week of Feb. 28-March 4.
New lows have been reported for the past three weeks, with 20 reported for Feb. 14-18 and then 14 for the week of Feb. 21-25.
Both districts provide in-school COVID-19 testing through Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grants from the state, and the numbers of positive case per school are posted online on Mondays for the previous week.
Greene County Schools reported eight cases, all among students, across 16 schools.
Three students at Chuckey Elementary tested positive, and one case each was identified at Chuckey-Doak High, Chuckey-Doak Middle, Mosheim Elementary, North Greene High and South Greene Middle.
One case, a student at Highland Elementary School, was identified last week in Greeneville City Schools.