New COVID-19 case numbers in Greene County have ceased an upward trend, but have yet to begin a consistent decline in the past few weeks.
According to the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health, 293 new COVID-19 cases were recorded Aug. 21-27 in the county.
From July 31 to Aug. 6, there were 319 new cases in the county, Aug. 7-13 there were 278 new cases and Aug. 14-20 there were 294 new cases.
Since Aug. 7, eight Greene County residents have died due to COVID-19.
While most of northeast Tennessee is defined as having a high level of community spread of the virus by the Centers for Disease Control, Greene County is now defined as having a medium level of community spread. Only two other counties in the region, Cocke and Johnson, have seen levels of spread drop to medium. Every other county in the region is still experiencing a high level of community spread.
There have been 391 Greene County residents die due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, and 720 have been hospitalized.
There have been 24,889 COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to state data.
According to Ballad Health System data, hospitalizations have also leveled out.
As of Friday, there were 153 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad facilities, with 14 of those patients being in intensive care and two on ventilators.
On the previous Friday, Aug. 26, there were 154 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Ballad facilities.
However, there has been an increase in COVID-19 pediatric patients, with 10 children being hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, compared to two on Aug. 26.
Masks remain required in patient care areas for all employees, patients and visitors at Ballad facilities.
As of Wednesday 46.9% of Greene County residents were fully vaccinated, while 50.9% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 21% had received a third booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.
Statewide, 52.2% of Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated, about 57.5% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 23.2% have received a third booster dose.
Nationally, about 71.7% of people in the country over the age of 5 have been fully vaccinated, while 83.8% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 50% of people over the age of 12 have received a third booster shot.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency authorization for a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 50, and for people over 12 with conditions that make them immunocompromised.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Greene County Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available by appointment 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to make a testing appointment.
Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department, which is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.