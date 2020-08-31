Greene County has 14 more cases of COVID-19, according to reports over the weekend from the Tennessee Department Health.
The number of cases in Greene County since the coronavirus pandemic began stands at 814, the state agency reported. Of those, 537 cases are active in the county. A total of 261 people are listed as recovered from the virus locally, and 16 have died.
Nine of those deaths have been at two local nursing homes, the state reported, Signature Healthcare of Greeneville and Life Care Center of Greeneville. As of Friday, 90 of the 108 residents at Signature and 58 employees had contracted the virus. At Life Care Center, 27 of 106 residents and 25 employees had contracted virus as of Friday, according to the state.
Across the state, 1,747 people had died from COVID-19 and 153,115 people had become ill with the virus as of Sunday, the Department of Health reported.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday, there have been more than 5.9 million cases of the virus and 182,149 people have died.
On Friday, Gov. Bill Lee extended a state of emergency through the end of September. Health Care officials said recently they’re seeing positive trends in the region but stressed the need for continued precautions such as wearing face masks and social distancing.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and people are asked to use the Church Street entrance for testing.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471 or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.