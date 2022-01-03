Ballad Health officials said Monday that Johnson City Medical Center will have limited cardiovascular and thoracic surgery capabilities after a “significant majority” of employees in the department tested positive for COVID-19.
That means patients needing some emergency procedures would have to be transferred to other Ballad hospitals, according to a news release.
In following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for protection of patients and co-workers, the employees who tested positive for the virus must remain out until cleared to return, stated a news release from Ballad. That means the cardiovascular and thoracic surgery program will have “limited surgical capabilities” for the next five to 10 days, according to the news release.
During that time, Johnson City Medical Center will be limiting or rescheduling cardiovascular procedures and those that require that department’s backup, while its surgeons remained on call and would assist with triaging patients as needed, according to a memo sent to the hospital’s employees on Monday.
“They will also continue to support our trauma team and we will continue to provider level 1 trauma services at JCMC. As for emergent STEMIs, JCMC will continue to provide the same interventional cardiology services we provide today for those patients,” the memo stated.
Patients needing emergency procedures such as cardiac bypass surgery will be transferred, after consultation with their surgeon and medical team, to either Holston Valley Medical Center or Bristol Regional Medical Center. Patients currently under the care of the cardiovascular team at Johnson City Medical Center will remain there unless the need for surgery arises and then would be transferred, according to the memo.
“This action is being taken solely for the protection of patients and staff, and we anticipate the resumption of the service as soon as the team members are able to return,” the health system’s news release stated.
Meanwhile on Monday, Ballad Health released its daily report on how COVID-19 is affecting its 21-county service area.
According to that report, 275 COVID-19 patients were in Ballad hospitals Monday, up from 232 a week earlier. Seventy-six patients were in intensive care units Monday, with 61 on ventilators.
Niswonger Children’s Hospital was caring for three pediatric COVID-19 patients.
Over the seven-day period ending Monday, 128 people had died from the virus in Ballad’s service area, up from 47 during the previous seven-day period.
The region had a positive-test rate of 19.2% for the seven-day period, up from 15.2% the previous week, according to the data released by the health care system.