Amid the surge of new COVID-19 cases caused by the more-contagious delta variant, the Greene County Health Department has moved virus testing back the Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Local schools systems have also resumed posting data on their websites for cases in schools.
On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health released county-level COVID-19 data for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Over those three days, Greene County recorded 229 new COVID-19 cases — 74 on Friday, 96 on Saturday and 59 on Sunday — according to the state agency.
The Greene County Health Department announced that, beginning Tuesday, drive-through testing for COVID-19 will take place at the Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. COVID-19 testing is available 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
To drive to the Greene Valley Development Center, turn off of Andrew Johnson Highway onto Ripley Island Road. Take the first right onto Edens Road, then take the first right onto the Greene Valley Campus.
COVID-19 self-test kits are available at the Greene County Health Department 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The health department is located at 810 W Church Street in Greeneville. Individuals using self-test kits must be 18 years or older and have a smart phone and email address.
The Greene County Health Department also offers free COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk-in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to tn.gov to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults aged 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
SCHOOL DATA
Greene County and Greeneville City school systems have again started reporting virus data on the districts’ respective websites weekly.
As pediatric COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationally, which health experts have attributed to the generally higher transmissibility rate in the delta variant, Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn announced this month that districts would be asked to report cases among staff and students as they did in the 2020-21 school year.
For the week of Aug. 16-20, Greene County Schools reported a total of 116 positive cases among students, with 22 of those reported at McDonald Elementary School, 14 at West Greene High School, 12 at South Greene Middle and 10 each at Mosheim Elementary and South Greene High schools. Nine cases were reported at both Chuckey-Doak Middle and West Greene Middle schools, eight at North Greene High School and Chuckey Elementary, four at Chuckey-Doak High School, three at Camp Creek and Nolachuckey elementary schools two at Baileyton Elementary and one at Doak Elementary School.
Twelve cases were reported amongst staff at McDonald Elementary School, while two cases were reported for Mosheim Elementary and one case each was reported at Chuckey-Doak Middle, Chuckey Elementary, Nolachuckey Elementary, South Greene Middle, West Greene High and West Greene Middle schools, for a total of 20 staff cases district-wide.
Greeneville City Schools is reporting students and staff in isolation and quarantine, meaning those who have tested positive and those that have been determined to have been exposed to a positive case.
For the week of Aug. 16-20, the district reported 31 students at Greeneville Middle School were in isolation after a positive test and 118 were in quarantine.
As of Monday, there had been 307 cases reported locally among school-aged children.
Both districts also maintain a mask-optional policy in all areas of school campuses.
The policies were put in place at the end of the previous school year, although the Greeneville City School Board reviews its policy monthly.
The board also met Aug. 18 in a called session to consider the policy.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes said in that meeting that he had intended to recommend a mask requirement indoors and on buses until Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order 84, which allows parents to opt out of mask mandates and was announced later the same day the meeting was called. In light of that executive order, Starnes recommended leaving the mask-optional policy in place, which the board approved. Board Chair Cindy Luttrell voted against the motion.
The Greene County School Board has not discussed requiring masks during the current school year.