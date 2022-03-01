The number of COVID-19 cases identified in local schools continues to fall.
After dropping to a new low of 20 reported last week for Feb. 14-18, Greeneville City and Greene County school systems reported 14 cases for the week of Feb. 21.
Both districts provide in-school COVID-19 testing through Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grants from the state, and the numbers of positive case per school are posted online on Mondays for the previous week.
Greene County Schools reported nine cases across 16 schools, while Greeneville City Schools reported five cases across six schools.
The cases are spread out in both school systems, with no individual school reporting more than two cases.