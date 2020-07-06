Like Christmas even after the Grinch stole all the toys and decorations, Greeneville’s Independence Day celebration “came just the same!” despite COVID-19.
Perhaps not entirely the same … the traditional parade with people shoulder-to-shoulder on curbs and floats had to give way this year to a caravan of vehicles that allowed celebrants to travel together to the day-ending fireworks show, yet also remain safely apart. Nor was there a single location where it all was centered, enhancing the chance for distancing.
The celebration officially kicked off with an early evening concert by the Aaron Walker Band inside Gosnell’s Stereo & Music Store on Tusculum Boulevard. Attendance was restricted to 50 due to the pandemic, but that total was easily reached by the time the hard-driving band led by Walker kicked off the music.
The five-member band has only one member without Greene County roots, and he lives just over the mountains in Waynesboro, North Carolina. All the others attended Greene County high schools and retain connections here.
With a new album just days away, the band, which blends country and rock influences in its sound, performed original material such as “Slow-Down Kind of Night” and “Devil’s Hand” from the upcoming release. Mixed in were covers of popular country hits from the past several decades, and even a bit of Credence Clearwater Revival.
The band had cause to be glad they were performing in a store that sells instruments and accessories when the lead guitarist realized he did not have a capo one of the numbers required. One of the store staffers went immediately to a guitar on the sales rack, borrowed a capo that was on it, and solved the band’s problem in less than 10 seconds.
A capo (pronounced kay-poe) is a device that can be placed on the neck of a guitar, clamping down all the strings along the same fret, accommodating key changes and enabling alternate chord voicings.
The gospel-bluegrass band Strong Ties followed Walker’s set and started out with two traditional instrumentals featuring the fiddle, banjo and mandolin. Cleanly played, the instrumentals provided assurance to the audience that the music they were about to hear would be of good technical quality.
The gospel tune “Take Me On Your Lifeboat” gave the vocalists a chance to masterfully demonstrate their bluegrass harmonies early in their show.
Reminders of the COVID concerns that have reshaped public behaviors worldwide were the protective masks on most in the room, and the clear plexiglass shield that hung across the width of the stage down past shoulder level of the performers, allowing them safely to sing and speak without masks while still seeing, and being seen by, their audience.
After the Gosnell’s event, live Independence Day music shifted to a new location. The Flying J’s, headed by John Brown and John Price of Greeneville, provided an eclectic musical performance highlighted with humor and banter, at Greeneville’s Hardin Park, where food vendors were in walking distance of the pavilion that served as the performance stage. The audience sat scattered out in front.
Presenting songs by Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, George Jones and others, the Flying J’s vocals were mellow, harmonious and well-received. The audience, in the range of 75 to 100 by informal count, shifted some, with kids breaking away to play or dance in open areas, and other listeners slipping off momentarily to return with vendor food.
An intermission provided an opportunity for Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Amy Rose, Greeneville public relations manager, to make presentations of awards. Those names will be published in an upcoming edition of The Greeneville Sun with a group photo of those who were present to receive their certificates.
In lieu of the traditional parade, a caravan of vehicles, bearing those heading to the fireworks that would end the day, traveled with police escort from Towne Square Shopping Center to Greeneville High School, where the fireworks would be launched from a hill near the stadium.
The show began as scheduled and was visible from numerous vantage points in town. It differed from past displays in that its audience was more widely dispersed and not concentrated closely in downtown streets as it has been in some past years.
Rose was happy with the evening’s celebrations, and issued the following statement:
“What a great night we had to celebrate the birthday of America and all those who have fought for our freedom! I am so thankful to everyone who joined us for our citywide celebration this year. Everywhere I went, I saw a laid-back atmosphere where it seemed like people weren’t focused on viruses or unrest. Instead they were tapping their toes, singing along with some great live music, waving as the caravan passed by, and cheering for the fireworks. What a blessing it is that our sponsors, our town, and our volunteers can provide this one day of fun and patriotism for our community. A full list of sponsors can be found at our Greenevilletn.gov website.”