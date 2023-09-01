Rescuedcowfoundbackintheditch1 - 1.jpeg

A cow that fell into a ditch alongside Warrensburg Road was rescued Wednesday, but seen lying down in the ditch again Friday morning. Several people, including firefighters with the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department and passersby, spent about an hour Wednesday night getting the cow to stand up.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Leigh Ann Brink


  