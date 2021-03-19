Pam Crank has joined Free Will Baptist Family Ministries as administrator over the pro-life division of its work.
Crank will oversee the division, including the Hope Center and Honeysuckle Studios, the maternity home which is set to open later this year, according to a release from Free Will Baptist Ministries.
Crank and her husband Dave are from Mansfield, Ohio, where they were active in their local Free Will Baptist Church for many years.
She brings a wealth of experience in the pro-life movement to this position, according to the release. Crank spent 15 years serving the Richland Pregnancy Center in Mansfield, first as a volunteer for three years, then as a member of the board of directors for three years and finally as the executive director for nine years.
During Crank’s time as executive director, she led the ministry from a shaky financial situation to successfully operating with a $300,000 budget, according to the news release. Under her direction the center became a medical facility and launched a satellite office on the campus of Ohio State University.
Another highlight of her tenure was a successful capital campaign which led to a complete relocation of the ministry into a much larger facility.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am to have Pam Crank join our ministry,” said Family Ministries Executive Director Jim McComas. “To have a proven administrator with the level of experience that Pam has join our team, especially in this critical time as Sharon Hodgens looks to retirement later this year, is a huge blessing and truly something only God could have orchestrated.”
Crank began work this week with a series of meetings with volunteers and staff, as well as board members and community leaders.