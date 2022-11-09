Crash Blocks Baileyton Road By Mario Micallef Staff Writer Nov 9, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Ford sedan ended up in a ditch on the west of Baileyton Road. The driver sustained moderate injuries, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper said. Sun Photo By Mario Micallef Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A midday traffic accident Wednesday sent a Ford sedan sliding and eventually flipping across the 11000 block of Baileyton Road into a ditch on the east side.According to Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer Jordan Enseor, the vehicle was traveling south on Baileyton Road when the driver hit the west side ditch, dropped into the grass and then over-corrected.The car then crossed over the road onto the east side embankment, eventually hitting a pole. No other vehicle was involved.Enseor said the driver, Teresa Mayfield, 62, suffered moderate injuries and reported back and head pain. Mayfield was transported by ground to Johnson City Medical Center.Traffic flow was stopped temporarily, but one lane was opened, which allowed cars to continue past the scene. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baileyton Road Teresa Mayfield Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Jordan Enseor Ditch Sedan Driver Vehicle Traffic Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now DCS Worker, 2nd Adult Charged With Child Abuse/Neglect Third Grade Retention Law Causing Concern Man Shot In Greeneville Dies; Investigation Ongoing Bodies Of Man And Woman Found In Tusculum Home SRO Spotlight: Deputy Cindy Boling Serves Camp Creek Elementary