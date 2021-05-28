A midday traffic accident Thursday sent this car, a Versa, tumbling down a bank, across a driveway and through a fence, where it came to rest on its top in the yard of a residence along the Asheville Highway. Three passengers, the female driver and two children, were airlifted from the site and taken for treatment of what witnesses said appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. No one in the crashed vehicle lost consciousness. The Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the crash but as of Friday morning had not released a report. A second vehicle narrowly escaped being struck head-on by the vehicle shown here, but the driver veered off the road, down an embankment, and was able to travel back up the embankment without overturning the car, which ended up almost back on the roadway again, upright and showing little sign of any damage. No one in that car was injured. Identifications and other details should become available when the THP report is released. Traffic flow on the highway was disrupted for nearly an hour due to the accident.