The driver of a car struck by a tractor-trailer about 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on West Andrew Johnson Highway suffered serious injuries.
Christian Johnson, 18, of Greeneville, was flown by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center after being freed from the car by first responders. His condition was not available Thursday morning.
Johnson was driving a 1995 Honda Civic on West Andrew Johnson Highway near Hal Henard Road when he failed to yield to the tractor-trailer. The car was struck in the side by the 18-wheeler, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said.
The driver of the 2020 Freightliner, 31-year-old Thomas Wedding, of Afton, was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Johnson will be cited with failure to exercise due care and driving without a license, the report said.
The crash closed down a section of West Andrew Johnson Highway near Hal Henard Road while the helicopter was landed and an investigation was conducted.
In addition to the THP, other first responders on scene included the Greeneville Fire Department, Greeneville Police Department , Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.