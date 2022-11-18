Wouldn’t it be cool if Downtown Greeneville had an arts district?
That’s a goal of the Greene County Makers who are remodeling and already occupying a colorful and inviting space on Cutler Street.
In December 2021, Peter Higgins purchased the old Greeneville Lumber Company building of 38,000 square feet and began remodeling a portion of it into a Makers Space.
“We’re not even a year old here, but we’ve already had a positive impact on the comings and goings of Downtown Greeneville,” he said.
On Sunday, they hosted a pot-luck social time as part of Greeneville Arts Council’s 3rd Annual Sunday Art Drive-Buy holiday shopping event.
During a recent unannounced visit, which Higgins had encouraged, the Makers Space was occupied on a Thursday afternoon by him, the resident seamstress, the artist-in-residence, a few tech guys, and couple of game masters.
As Higgins reclined on a chartreuse chaise lounge in the space’s comfy seating area, he told the background of how the Makers Space came to be.
Almost four years ago, the nonprofit Greene County Makers decided they would like to have their own space.
Higgins mentioned several founding partners and board members involved in this decision: local musician Josh Miller, developer Ferris Ellis, potter Erik Haagensen, and glass artist Mark Russell.
They started looking for buildings to purchase or rent from others, focusing on the downtown area.
Fundraising efforts began, but the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
So Higgins decided to wipe out his own life savings and purchase the large building that had been Greeneville Lumber Company, later McCarter Lumber Company, a hardware store, and most recently an antiques store.
Park House Antiques was moving out, and Higgins had wondered about the building since childhood. He grew up nearby and recalled, “I always wanted to go in and explore this whole building.”
A large portion of the building is “suspended in time” with old wood-cutting and repair equipment from the 1900s, 1920s, and 1950s, he said.
Higgins worked with Rachel Bewley and Jeanne Milstead and was able to purchase the adjoining storage units, which generate revenue to pay for the Makers Space, he said.
He leases the Makers Space to the nonprofit organization for free.
Inside the space are smaller spaces that can be rented for a nominal donation where creators can come and go as they want.
During the visit on a recent Thursday, Stephnaie Demarchi, resident seamstress and costumer for the Pink Cauldron, was using her space to make alterations to a school uniform.
Also on the recent Thursday, artist-in-residence Parker Bunch was leaving his space after completing some work. His space has an entire wall made of chalk where he can draw his creations.
Bunch described the Makers Space as an important community where artists can huddle, where brilliant people can come together to facilitate communication and solve problems.
The Makers Space “gives me a sense of going somewhere and getting something accomplished,” said the Greeneville native who is an animator for Theory Studios in Orlando, Fla. “It definitely helps foster a lot of creativity and critical thinking,” Bunch said.
Higgins, a software engineer, said the Makers Space is perfect for remote workers like Bunch and himself.
Higgins described it as “a big old hangout club of creators and crafters with a community centered focus.”
Perhaps it’s best described by Higgins’ young daughter Lucy, who wrote “The Greene County Makers is not just a warehouse, it’s a space where everyone is allowed. At the Greene County Makers we have knitting club and rock painting classes and a lot more. We have meetings once a month. Come on down to the Greene County Makers.”
The website for Greene County Makers says the organization “exists to facilitate and cultivate an environment for community building and strengthening through providing space in which individuals make. And to encourage the maker spirit in every person, recognizing the act of making as a means of both individual empowerment and creating connections within our community.”
“We envision something that is part craft school, part tech lab, and very much a business incubator designed to lift our rural community up.”
For now, the Makers Space occupies nearly 4,000 spare feet that was the hardware store and then the antiques store. They are quickly outgrowing this space, and the remainder of the building requires much work.
Plans for expansion include a woodworking shop, a metal working shop, entrepreneur and tech space, a recording studio, and a podcast studio.
Higgins wants to offer intro to web programming classes for young workers, to help replace the lost manufacturing jobs in Greene County.
The Makers Space includes a retail area where visitors can purchase art and other creations by the makers.
They have painting classes on a regular basis, and they can lease their space for parties, Higgins noted.
“We’ve got stuff happening almost every night,” he said.
On Dec. 8, the Makers Space is hosting a cookie decorating event. For $35, they supply sugar cookies, sprinkles, icing, and a festive playlist. Sara Maximoff will show techniques to decorate Christmas tree cookies, snowflake cookies, and Santa hat cookies. All proceeds will go to the Makers Space.
As for the downtown arts district, Higgins pointed out that a flower growing operation is located right down the street, and just across the railroad tracks is the new VooDoo Rocket print shop.
For more information on Greene County Makers, visit www.greenecountymakers.com . There is a link for donations. You can also visit “Greene County Makers” on Facebook.