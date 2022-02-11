Brick masons are in high demand across the country, but training opportunities are not as widely available as job openings. Without it being taught widely in schools, many young people who might enjoy the trade may not fully consider it as a potential career path.
These are among the reasons Fred Campbell of Creative Masonry decided to start hosting weekly classes, which are free and open to anyone interested in learning or furthering their masonry skills.
“I start beginners out with the basics,” Campbell said. “They’ll learn how to put mortar on a trowel, and then once they’ve got that down, I’ll put them on a line or a wall and let them practice laying bricks.”
There is an art to it, and Campbell said it just takes practice to learn to do it correctly and build up speed.
“Masonry is definitely something you have to get your hands dirty to learn. You just can’t learn it from a book, and if you want to be good, it takes work and practice,” he said.
Once they are laying bricks in a straight, neat line and are ready to move on to more advanced skills, Campbell said he allows participants to build objects like mailboxes and fire pits, which are sold at a discounted price.
“People bring their mailbox in and choose the style they want, and we’ll build it for them here and install it for them,” Campbell said. “We don’t waste any materials this way, and they get to learn.”
Working on those more advanced projects provides an opportunity to learn and practice more advanced skills in a relaxed environment.
“On the job you’ve got to get it done, but in here we can focus on skills and techniques,” Campbell said. “I don’t press them or anything in here, so it’s an opportunity they won’t really get on the job.”
He said he particularly enjoys creating complex designs, which can be seen around the Creative Masonry office on Bohannon Avenue and in many places around Greene County from the local Walters State campus to a labyrinth he built at Greenwood United Methodist Church.
“That’s why I called it Creative Masonry,” he said. “I like to build something really neat looking that not just anybody could do, and I like teaching young people, if they want to do it.”
He said he has been offering the classes for about a year, primarily using Facebook to get the word out, and he has taught men, women and children as young as 10.
Campbell also offers apprenticeship opportunities at Creative Masonry, and recent Chuckey-Doak High School graduate Logan Lane has been working with Campbell for the past two years.
“It started as a summer job, but I just really enjoyed seeing the walls go up and being able to stand back and see what I made,” Lane said. “I work full time now, but I’m still learning.”
Campbell said it takes three years to learn and become proficient with the necessary skills for the job, but as an apprentice, “you can earn as you learn.”
Campbell’s work teaching new masons has attracted attention from other masons, including some who traveled on Thursday from multiple North Carolina counties to visit the class.
Ryan Shaver, workforce development and training coordinator for the North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association, said there are only about 100 masonry training programs nationwide.
“We are working in a tri-county partnership to create more training opportunities, and Fred is doing a phenomenal job here,” Shaver said.
“The biggest problem facing the industry is the worker shortage,” said Campbell. “Every mason working today would have to train one new mason each year to keep up with the demand, and that just does not happen.”
He added that it used to be more common than it is now for masons to teach their children, who would then carry on the trade, which is how he learned from his father, but his daughters have joined Creative Masonry staining brick and mortar.
Lane, whose post-high school plans included pursuing certification as a diesel mechanic before he tried masonry, said he started going to the weekly classes with the first one Campbell hosted for the extra practice outside of work. He has now worked on a range of projects, including to build his own mailbox.
To anyone who thinks they might be interested in masonry, Lane said, “give it a shot. You don’t know if you can do it unless you try. It takes effort, but it pays off.”
Campbell said anyone is welcome, from absolute beginners to experienced masons, but “you have to love it. I always say if you don’t love it, don’t come back.”
Classes are 6-9 p.m. each Thursday at Creative Masonry. Food and a trowel is provided.
There is no cost or sign-up process, but Campbell asked anyone interested to call ahead for planning purposes.
For more information or to join Campbell’s Thursday evening masonry classes, call Creative Masonry at 423-787-2087.