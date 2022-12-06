Creativity was in the air Sunday at the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
The theme of Greeneville’s 2022 parade was “Christmas Around the Globe.”
At least 100 commercial and non-commercial groups and organizations participated in the parade. Imaginative interpretations on the theme were exhibited on many of the floats.
Prizes were awarded to participants “judges feel exemplified this year’s theme the best,” said Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership. The parade was a collaborative effort between the Exchange Club of Greeneville and the Greene County Partnership.
The first-place winner in the commercial category was Crenlo Engineered Cabs. Adoration Home Health took second place, and Greeneville Pediatrics won third place.
Taking first-place honors in the non-commercial category that includes churches, schools and civic groups was Isaiah 117 House. The second-place winner was the Greene County Angus Association. The third-place winner was WayMaker Church.
Prizes awarded in each category were $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place.
Included on the Crenlo float were several reindeer. A company employee said the reindeer will be auctioned off among employees, and funds raised by the auction donated to 14 children in the Crenlo Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for disadvantaged children.
Hundreds of people lined Main Street for the Greeneville Christmas Parade. There was a chill in the air, but the event was rain-free.
“It was a fantastic parade, which is the result of planning, communicating and participating, so thank you to all those that played a role,” Taylor said. “The weather was perfect and when you see the smiles and how much our community enjoys the parade, it makes all the hard work worth it.
“We look forward to next year and really appreciate all those that built floats and we hope to continue to increase the prizes,” Taylor said.
Serving as parade grand marshal was Rhonda Humbert. It was a fitting role for Humbert, who was recognized earlier this year at the Volunteer Spirit Awards ceremony with the Spirit Star Award “for overall service and dedication to the community.”
Humbert is known for her volunteer service with the Greene County Fair Board, Greene County Partnership, Greeneville Woman’s Club, Main Street: Greeneville Board, Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, Shop With A Cop, and Tourism Task Force.
“She is extremely willing to go the extra mile in everything she does. She is truly an expert in getting people to work together and to get them excited about a project,” according to her nomination.
Humbert is estimated to spend 20 hours a week volunteering, in addition to her full-time job as district manager of the Foster Grandparent Program.
Planning is already underway for the 2023 Greeneville Christmas Parade, Taylor said.