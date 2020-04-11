The Crescent School building at 615 W. Main St. has been a part of the landscape of downtown Greeneville for 95 years, and now it has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
It served as an elementary school for over five decades and then housed Walters State Community College for five years before sitting vacant and falling into disrepair until Kent Bewley, a former Crescent School student, purchased it to house his company Bewley Properties’ corporate office in 1999.
Bewley said he put “a lot of tender loving care” into restoring his former elementary school, making every effort to preserve original features.
Bewley said his plan when he bought the building was to fix it up and keep it for 20 years. Twenty-one years later he’s ready to sell, and he said part of the reason he wanted to have Crescent School added to the National Register was to ensure that it will remain protected for future generations.
HISTORY AND RESTORATION
Crescent School, built in the Colonial Revival style, was established in 1925 as an elementary school to serve grades one through six.
Bewley estimates he was one of roughly 400 students there when he attended in the 1950s.
Bewley explained it was named Crescent School because of the crescent shape of the sidewalks and street in front of the school, where West Main and Linden streets intersect.
It continued to operate as an elementary school until 1981, when both it and Andrew Johnson School at 107 W. McKee St. were closed in a consolidation. Students at both schools moved to the newly built Hal Henard Elementary School at 425 E. Vann Road.
Walters State Community College occupied the building from 1981 until 1986. But after that, the Crescent School building was empty and vulnerable to vandals.
In April 1999, Bewley sold his previous office building, the current courthouse annex at 204 N. Cutler St., to the county and purchased the Crescent School property from the Town of Greeneville.
Bewley said the building was in a state of serious disrepair, but a local “Save Crescent School” campaign was part of the reason it was still standing.
“So many people who lived around here and went to school here wanted to save the school,” Bewley said. “I’ve been thanked a thousand times” for buying and preserving the building.
Glenna Casteel, who taught in the building in the 1980s when it was Walters State, and local artist Joe Kilday are two of many locals with an attachment and personal tie to the building.
Kilday painted the school, and prints have been for sale by Kilday as well as at the school.
“It is a very attractive building in a very good location,” Casteel stated. “I was glad that Mr. Bewley saved it.”
Renovation work began on April 21, 1999, and continued through the end of June that year.
Bewley said crews worked 24 hours a, seven days a week for some of that time to finish renovations in time for Bewley’s business to move within the 90 days he had to vacate his previous office.
“It had been let go. It was really bad,” Bewley said.
Work involved replacing more than 900 windows and installing new electric, plumbing, heating and air and security systems. Bewley said 2,700 gallons of paint were used inside.
“We basically took the bones of the structure and brought it up to code,” Bewley said. “It’s a really good building. It’s really well built.”
Bewley pointed out the Crescent School sign on the front of the building, visible from the intersection of West Main and Linden streets.
It was made out of wagon wheels by local blacksmith Hayes Hull, who attended Asbury United Methodist Church with former Crescent School third grade teacher Katie Gardner, Bewley said.
Bewley explained that Gardner was principal of the school for one year, while administration searched for a replacement for the previous principal. Gardner saw Hull’s blacksmith shop sign, still visible on his former shop building on McKee Street, and asked him to make a similar one for the school.
He obliged, and the sign is still there today.
Bewley said he was told that this happened in the 1930s, and he can’t say for sure but he believes Hull may have given the sign to the school free of charge.
Bewley also pointed out the schoolhouse globes in the auditorium, which he ordered custom made from a company in Oklahoma because they were missing when he purchased the building and he was not able to find them in the right size locally.
“We put everything back as original as possible,” Bewley said.
The auditorium, complete with schoolhouse globes and preserved original wood floors, has been a venue for many events, including spelling bees, class reunions and church services.
Bewley called the auditorium “an incubator for churches,” saying that eight churches have done services there while they were refurbishing their sanctuary or rebuilding, and four churches started out in that space.
Bewley said it is an ideal space for such services and events, because it is “acoustically correct,” and voices can be heard from far ends of the room without microphones or speakers.
“In 1925 they didn’t have the technology we have now, so the building has to be well thought out,” Bewley said.
The strategic construction of the building is also evident in the placement of windows and physical orientation of the building, Bewley said, to effectively manage the temperature inside without modern HVAC technology.
Bewley said he “remembered and tried to stay with the window pattern,” although he has not relied on indoor heating and air techniques from the 1920s.
Bewley also remembers where various rooms and spaces were in the school, such as the band room, which is currently vacant.
The principal’s office became the receptionist’s office, the library became a conference room, the kitchen and dining room area downstairs is now used for storage, and most classrooms have been converted to offices.
Each classroom was 800 square feet, and many of them are still that size, although in some, dividing walls were constructed to meet specifications of other businesses that have occupied space in the office complex.
Bewley’s office, which he said was his second-grade classroom, as well as many other offices are still the same size and shape they were when students occupied them.
One classroom on the third floor serves as a living history museum of sorts, complete with desks and former Crescent School students’ artwork. It appears as if at any moment, the room could be filled with elementary school students who just finished their lunch or came back from recess.
Bewley has kept and collected a significant archive of photos and artifacts relating to the school, including a set of scrapbooks he obtained from the Greene County History Museum, currently housed in the Andrew Johnson School building that was closed at the same time as Crescent School.
Bewley said when he first began looking through these scrapbooks, he noticed the handwriting looked suspiciously similar to his own. That’s when he checked the inside of the front cover and saw that his mother made them.
“I was appalled,” Bewley said smiling.
Eugenia Bewley was a teacher, although not at Crescent, and was part of the parent-teacher association.
THE FUTURE OF CRESCENT SCHOOLBewley said the preserved classroom is one of several features he hopes will remain as-is when the building is sold, and that he hopes the next owner will be as involved and invested as he has been.
Bewley said it will be emotional for him to leave, but his business would be better served in a smaller building.
“I’ll hate to leave, but I planned to be here 20 years and it’s been 21,” Bewley said.
He continues to operate Bewley Properties there for the time being, and work is currently ongoing to repair recent storm and rain damage to the roof.
Bewley said he received a letter saying Crescent School is officially part of the National Register, and this status will protect the building from being demolished, no matter who buys the building next or in the future.
About hope for the future of the building, Bewley said he would like to see someone local buy it, but “the main thing is I hope they keep the spirit and the heritage of the building alive.”
“I want somebody to buy it who will take care of it. This building has served the community really well,” Bewley said. “I’m happy we were able to save it.”