Work continues on the Town of Greeneville's Depot Street revitalization project with crews carrying out various portions of the overall plan.
"Our crews have been chugging away despite the weather and you'll be seeing noticeable changes to the surface level of a couple blocks," Vaughn & Melton engagement coordinator Zack Levine said. Levine provided an update on the project's progress on Thursday.
The block of West Depot Street between Irish and Main streets has been the main focus of work in the past few months, and crews continue to operate in that block making surface level improvements after finishing subterranean work and utilities and drainage systems. New sidewalks have already been poured in the section, as well as parking stalls and landscape sections.
The area remains closed to vehicular traffic as crews continue to pour concrete and prepare for laying pavers onto the street.
The 10-inch concrete foundation will serve as a base for decorative pavers that will finish that portion of the street concept. The pavers will be hand-laid in a herringbone pattern.
Crews are also working in that part of the project to install a "tabletop" feature that will provide a festival space in the middle of the block between Main and Irish streets.
The sidewalk around the tabletop section will feature special colored concrete.
The installation of the pavers was originally scheduled to be completed in February. However, there have been delays in receiving the pavers, according to Levine.
"It's currently not an issue, but with the timeline we are seeing on getting them, it is likely going to hold things up in the block between Irish and Main Street," Levine said.
Levine said the sidewalk and street pavers should be delivered in March.
Levine said the sidewalk pavers will be placed by the end of March, but that the roadway pavers would likely take longer to place and be weather-dependent.
"That's just kind of been what we have been combatting with the project just with materials right now," Levine said.
However, crews are working hard on other sections of Depot Street, and any delay in paver delivery will not affect progress on other parts of the street.
Crews are working in the section of West Depot Street between Loretta and Cutler streets on the installation of electrical systems. That work will continue for about another week depending on the weather, according to Levine.
The crews just finished installing stormwater drainage systems in that section near Loretta Street.
The section will remain closed for safety. The Federal Courthouse and the Post Office will remain accessible from either Irish Street or Cutler Street. The intersection of Depot Street and Cutler Street has been reopened to traffic.
"They have made some serious headway in the Irish to Cutler block," Levine said.
New sidewalks and curbs are being installed on another section of Depot Street, as well.
On West Depot Street between Cutler and Irish streets, crews are currently pouring new sidewalks and curbs as well as the planter boxes for future landscaping, according to Levine.
This section of the project in front of the Federal Courthouse remains open to local traffic while crews get set to begin concrete work on the road in the area.
Levine urged locals accessing that section of the project to proceed with caution around fenced-off areas.
Work has also picked up on parts of East Depot Street.
Stormwater system work is now being conducted on the portion of East Depot Street between College and Academy streets. That work is expected to continue for about a month.
Parking on Academy Street will remain accessible from Church Street, according to Levine.
The only part of the street not seeing heavy work by crews is the portion of East Depot between Main and College streets. The area remains accessible to local automobile traffic, but is closed to through traffic. Courthouse Alley and Reeve's Alley remain accessible, as well.
Levine noted that new lamp posts would be going up on Depot Street between Irish and Main streets once most of the heavy machinery is moved out of the section, possibly in "the next few weeks."
Levine said the plan is "to keep on rolling with pouring concrete" on West Depot Street.
"They will eventually tie the concrete work in through the Irish Street intersection and move up the street. That intersection will be the first one completed," Levine said.
Levine said he would have more information in the coming weeks on whether the delay in the delivery of pavers would cause the overall project to be delayed in its completion.
The project is still set for "substantial completion" by the end of the summer.