The longstanding judicial rotation system in Greene County has changed. Criminal Court cases will now be heard every other month of the year, rather than just three months annually.
Civil cases will he heard in alternating months.
The increase in the Criminal Court judge rotation was prompted by the increased number of cases cycling through the court system.
Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson, who has assisted Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr. with some cases for more than seven years, will preside over additional criminal cases.
Dugger, Criminal Court judge for the 3rd Judicial District, which also includes Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties, will continue on the previous docket schedule to hear cases three months a year in Greene County — January, May and September.
Pearson will preside over Criminal Court cases in March, July and November, and hear civil cases as time allows.
Circuit Court Judge Beth Boniface will preside over additional civil cases in Greene County in February, June and October.
Circuit Court Judge William E Phillips II will preside over additional civil cases in Greene County in April, August and December.
The rotation change begins in March.
“From that point on, there should be a month of civil cases in between the criminal cases,” Pearson said Thursday.
Whitney Shelton Collins, Greene County Circuit Court clerk, noted a steady increase in the number of criminal case defendants appearing in court.
The decision to expand the number of Criminal Court dates “was just a practicality between the judges, and they gave us a new monthly schedule,” Collins said.
Pearson said that state judges in Circuit and Chancery courts meet yearly to review procedures. Case numbers indicated a need for expedited Criminal Court dockets.
Judges made a decision “to try and be proactive so we didn’t have to get any outside assistance,” Pearson said.
Pearson said that more than half the cases on his docket are already criminal rather than civil matters.
“The state-level judges of the 3rd Judicial District, including Judge John Dugger, Judge Beth Boniface, Judge William Phillips, Chancellor Douglas T. Jenkins, as well as myself, unanimously agreed that we needed to dedicate more judicial resources to the disposition of criminal cases. I will be hearing an increase in criminal cases to better assist in the disposition of these cases which benefits all the stakeholders associated with the criminal justice system. This includes the public at large, law enforcement, victims, as well as criminal defendants,” Pearson wrote Friday in a statement.
When he is on the bench in Greene County, Pearson said he has typically allocated two weeks a month to civil cases and two weeks to criminal cases.
The change “is basically an effort for us to best maximize our resources,” he said. “It’s us being proactive to try and take the judicial resources we have to try and serve the community the best we can.”
“For the last eight years, I have handled two weeks of civil and two weeks of criminal cases each month, which was followed immediately by Judge Dugger doing a month of criminal cases, resulting in six weeks of Criminal Court in the same county with no break in between, which did create some difficulty in the District Attorney General’s Office and the Public Defender’s Office in being able to prepare for six weeks of Criminal Court in a row,” Pearson wrote.
One component of the judicial changes “will be a shift in the rotation of judges, which will allow an alternating schedule of one month of civil cases in a county, followed by a month of criminal cases in the same county, which will repeat throughout the year.”
“The net effect of this will be that criminal Circuit Court cases will be heard in a county six months out of the year instead of 4.5 months of the year,” Pearson wrote.
According to figures from the Greene County Circuit Court Clerk’s office, in 2022 Criminal Court cases totaled 1,806. There were 422 civil cases filed in Circuit Court.
Additionally, there were 14,635 cases referred to General Sessions Criminal Court, 998 referred to Juvenile Court and 2,398 cases referred to General Sessions civil court.
Crimes relating to the drug abuse epidemic are driving the expanded dockets, Pearson said.
“A vast majority of the (defendants) are somehow involved in illegal narcotics,” Pearson said. “It started with the methamphetamine epidemic, but now it’s also heroin, fentanyl and other (drugs).”
“It’s no secret that the vast majority of this increase is directly attributable to the drug epidemic. The abuse of drugs is the driving force behind the vast majority of all murders, robberies, burglaries, child abuses, thefts, and a significant number of other crimes that are not listed here,” he added Friday.
Pearson said that 16 years ago, one arraignment day per month in the terms Dugger was on the bench in Greene County was sufficient to address criminal cases. Three scheduled arraignment days are now necessary.
The COVID-19 pandemic also triggered a backup in cases as the state court system went to remote defendant appearances in many instances for much of 2020 and 2021 because of mandated restrictions on in-person court activities.
“We’re trying to balance the demand on judicial resources,” Pearson said. “This is an effort from the 3rd Judicial District judges to maximize the use of our judges to where the greatest need is.”
Many defendants charged with a criminal offense demand a jury trial. Holding a trial requires coordination between the judiciary, prosecutors, public defenders, private lawyers and the Circuit Court Clerk’s office. Trial schedules must be arranged on a schedule that aligns with the availability of judges, prosecutors, lawyers and witnesses, including expert witnesses and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation forensic analysts.
‘If you have additional time, it gives you a better opportunity to resolve the case,” Pearson said.
Pearson wrote that the rotation change “will benefit the District Attorney General’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, and, to a lesser extent, the private bar.”
Dan E. Armstrong, district attorney general for the 3rd Judicial District, said Friday the new arrangement should be beneficial to his office.
“We believe the change in the judicial rotation, as well as the increased time Judge Pearson will be devoting to the criminal caseload, will enable my office to address the increased caseload and the backlog created by the COVID pandemic,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong added that his office also received increased funding from the state to add an additional assistant district attorney general in Hamblen and Hawkins counties to address the increased caseload and backlog of cases in those counties due to the pandemic.
“This allows me to keep the ADAs assigned to Greene County in Greene County and not have to divert them to help in other counties,” with occasional circumstances where that situation still may occur, he said.
Pearson reiterated the new judicial rotation should expedite cases on the Criminal Court docket.
“The basic take-away from this is the state judges of the 3rd Judicial District are being proactive to better balance our judicial resources with the current demands of our community to allow cases to be disposed of in a more expedient manner to the benefit of the entire community of the 3rd Judicial District.”