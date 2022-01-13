Trials of four defendants charged in connection with two homicides in 2020 were continued earlier this month to May.
Greene County Criminal Court jury trials for Adrian Edward Kiser, Zachary Alan Richards and Elizabeth L. Phillips are now set to begin May 16.
A Criminal Court trial for Lavelle Jamal Scott is scheduled to begin May 24.
JAMAL SCOTT TRIAL
Scott, 25, is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect in connection with the February 2020 death of his infant daughter.
Scott’s trial has been continued several times. The most recent trial date, Jan. 24, was continued last week to May 24 by Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
A key prosecution witnesses has a medical condition that would not allow her to testify should a trial be held in January, and Dugger granted a continuance, Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins said this week.
Greeneville police were called on the night of Feb. 2, 2020, to a home in the 1600 block of Highway 70 Bypass, where they found 5-week-old Sophia Flora Fields unresponsive.
The infant was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Scott was indicted in May 2020 by a Greene County grand jury on the murder charges, which reflect different theories of the crime. Scott was also indicted on charges of aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
An investigation by the Greeneville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services resulted in charges being filed against Scott.
The investigation revealed that Scott, the infant’s father, “was responsible for (the baby’s) death,” a police news release said.
Scott listed an address on University Parkway in Johnson City when he was charged in February 2020 with felony reckless endangerment after allegedly throwing an axe out of a car in which he was a passenger during a pursuit involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Scott was indicted on the reckless endangerment charge. A May 23 Criminal Court trial date was set by Dugger in connection with that case, according to court records.
Scott remains held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
MAY 16 TRIAL
Kiser, Richards and Phillips were charged in connection with the June 2020 death of Tony Allan Nunley, of Limestone.
Kiser, 26, of 773 Church Road, Fall Branch, was charged in a Greene County Grand Jury presentment with first-degree murder in connection with the June 2020 death of Nunley.
Richards, 26, of Horton Highway, Fall Branch, and Phillips, 34, of Oakland Park, are named in presentments charging them with facilitation of first-degree murder.
The body of Nunley, 45, of Ducktown Road, was found on June 29, 2020, in a wrecked vehicle down an embankment off Freedom Road in northeast Greene County.
Criminal complaints filed by a sheriff’s department detective said that Nunley was killed at an Old Snapps Ferry Road address where Kiser had lived.
Kiser “struck the victim in the head with an object, causing (his) death at the residence,” Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett said in a criminal complaint.
Kiser then “cleaned the crime scene” before allegedly moving the body to another location and leaving the area, a complaint said.
Phillips and Richards allegedly both witnessed the murder that occurred at the address.
Both “actively participated in cleaning the crime scene” and “providing transportation out of the area for the person that committed the murder,” according to court filings.
Kiser was initially charged with second-degree murder. Kiser committed first-degree murder “by premeditatively and intentionally” killing Nunley “by inflicting blunt force injuries upon him with a jack handle,” a presentment states.
Richards and Phillips “furnished substantial assistance” to Kiser in the killing of Nunley and knew he intended to commit the crime, presentments state.
Both also lived at the Old Snapps Ferry Road address in June 2020.
Kiser, Richards and Phillips all remain held on bond in the Greene County Detention Center.
SEPTEMBER TRIALS
Defendants in two other homicide cases are scheduled for Greene County Criminal Court jury trials in September.
Brandon Michael Marsh and Ashley J. McCamey are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 2021 death of 10-month-old Kade Jackson Paris.
Marsh, 32, and McCamey, 22, were charged last year in grand jury presentments. Both are also charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
Marsh and McCamey had been scheduled for trial in May. Their trial date was continued earlier this month until Sept. 19.
McCamey and Marsh either committed or are criminally responsible for the baby’s death, according to first-degree murder presentments.
Kade Jackson Paris died “in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect,” the first-degree murder presentments for McCamey and Marsh state.
The alleged crime happened between April 19 and 22, 2021, according to the presentments.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called on April 22, 2021, to Marsh’s Twin Barns Road address. McCamey listed an address on East Broyles Street.
Investigators found the infant boy deceased while in the care of McCamey and Marsh.
Dillion Edward Ramsey, 28, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the February 2021 death of 60-year-old Steven L. Wilds.
Wilds was found “deceased from apparent gunshot wounds” in a Warrensburg Road home on Feb. 10, 2021, sheriff’s deputies said.
Sheriff’s department investigators, assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, identified a person of interest in the crime who was taken into custody. Ramsey had been held on other charges in the Greene County Detention Center.
Ramsey, who listed a Parrottsville address in February 2021, is set for trial on Sept. 13.