Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson announced temporary changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the December Criminal Court term in Greene County in an order issued Monday.
The changes took effect Tuesday. Pearson presides over Criminal Court cases in December in Greene County.
“As you all are aware, the Tennessee Supreme Court has limited the types of in court matters that we can conduct given the COVID-19 (pandemic) that is again sweeping our nation,” Pearson wrote.
Tuesday remains the criminal announcement date in Greene County Criminal Court.
“All announcements must occur on or before that date; however, I am waiving the physical appearance of both the attorneys and their clients and instead will take all announcements either via fax (423) 293-3362 or via email sent to lisa.lemons@tncourt.gov,” Pearson wrote.
Pearson will be present at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Greene County Criminal Court to accept any guilty pleas, violation of probation cases, or address other matters that need attention.
All cases announced as a plea on Tuesday will be set for plea either on the Tuesday or Dec. 18 in Greene County Criminal Court.