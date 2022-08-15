The 64th annual Crockett Days Celebration brought an 18th century flair to David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Greene County over the weekend.
The event, which is traditionally held on the weekend nearest to the anniversary of Crockett’s birthday (this year he would have been 236 years old), brought examples of frontier pioneer life to Crockett’s namesake park for the purposes of education and entertainment.
State Rep. David Hawk, R-5th, of Greeneville spoke briefly as the annual event commenced Saturday morning.
“David Crockett’s story is our story. It is an American story. It is a Tennessee story,” Hawk said. “Someone that is known throughout the world as one of the greatest frontiersmen and soldiers throughout the country, who came from meager beginnings growing up here beside the Nolichucky River.”
Hawk also noted that Crockett is one of the most famed Tennesseans in the world still today, saying that when he tells people he is from Tennessee when traveling abroad, they recall that Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley and Davy Crockett are the Tennesseans they know about.
The 1780s were on full display at the park all weekend, with re-enactors giving examples of frontier life in East Tennessee.
Blacksmithing and woodworking were accompanied by musical demonstrations and education about how black powder was made during the time period.
Marksmen competed in a blackpowder-powered target-shoot with period muskets and powder horns, while others gathered to see examples of the valuable animal furs that drove the 18th century fur trade.
On Sunday morning, a special frontier worship service was held, given in the spirit of the 18th century.
Although Crockett Days may be over for this year, visitors can still stop by and visit the park at 1245 Davy Crockett Park Road, anytime 8 a.m.-7 p.m. to get a taste of the frontier life and see the childhood home of one of Greene County’s most famous native sons.