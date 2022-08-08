Historical reenactors dressed in period clothing from the late 1700s and provided a real-life look at what it was like to be a pioneer in the days of David Crockett during the 2021 Crockett Days. The event returns to David Crockett Birthplace State Park this weekend.
The Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park will celebrate the 236th birthday of native son David Crockett, famed pioneer, frontiersman, soldier, congressman and internationally known folk hero, with Crockett Days this weekend.
David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone will host the Crockett Days Celebration, beginning with a free public concert at the pool pavilion at 7 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.
Performing at the concert will be Ten Penny Drive and Greeneville’s The Flying J’s.
Crockett Days will officially kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday with an opening ceremony at the park’s Crockett Homestead which will feature the David Crocket High School choir and guest speaker State Rep. David Hawk.
“The rest of the weekend will be filled with many 18th century activities, including living history re-enactors, demonstrations of 18th century skills and trades, historic firearm demonstrations, merchants selling traditional items, and a live 18th century-style auction!” organizers said in the news release.
Several food trucks will also be set up. The event will run 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
For more details including the full slate of activities and presentations planned for Crockett Days, see this week’s Accent section, included with the Wednesday edition of The Greeneville Sun and distributed free throughout the community.