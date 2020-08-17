Crockett Days is one of the signature events for the David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone each year, and its 2020 version looked a little different from its predecessors.
As could be expected in the middle of a pandemic, the annual celebration was not quite as large in terms of vendors and activities as in the past few years, but it enjoyed a good turnout and a number of demonstrations giving a glimpse of life for the Crockett family in the 18th century on the banks of the Nolichucky River.
While the event was smaller than previous years, it was beneficial to the park in several ways, said Park Manager Keifer Helle.
The coronavirus pandemic gave the park an opportunity to look at the core purpose of the event in reflecting life on the 18th century frontier and on the story of the Crocketts and their most famous son, David Crockett, Helle said.
While vendors are welcome at the event, he said, the park wanted to make sure that it had demonstrations and other activities to meet that purpose.
A smaller number of demonstrators and vendors also helped in making the event a safe one for park visitors during the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
“We have had a good flow of people through the park,” he said. “We have been able to space the demonstrations and allow people to practice social distancing.”
The park also asked people to wear masks inside the event.
“People want to come out to events life these,” Helle continued. “We wanted to keep the event safe.”
The weather was “night and day,” he said with heavy downpours on Saturday and sunny skies on Sunday.
That rain did not dampen the spirits of one of the groups with a display at the park, the Alamo Society.
The organization’s president, Brian Gibson, said it was his first trip to the park in Limestone, the last destination he needed to complete the “Crockett Trail” of sites related to the famed frontiersman and congressman.
“I have really enjoyed it,” he said. “I even had a blast in the rain.”
Gibson said he was humbled to be asked to participate in a wreath-laying event during the celebration to remember Crockett.
The Alamo Society had a tent featuring numerous books about Crockett and the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, where he was killed in fighting with Mexican forces.
At the group’s annual event in March at the Alamo, about 1,000 members typically attend, Gibson said. The organization includes members from all 50 states an 21 countries.
The Alamo Society has been chosen by the Alamo site to act in an advisory capacity with the renovations at the historic site due the members’ commitment to history, he said.
Most of the demonstrations during Crockett Days were in various places throughout the Crockett Homestead area. At one of those stations, Doug Ledbetter explained how different items needed in the frontier household were made from wood, including kitchen utensils, chairs and tools. Focusing on methods used in the 18th century, Ledbetter also uses tools from that period in his woodworking.
Although Saturday was a rainy day, Ledbetter said the crowd Sunday was more than typically turned out for the last day of a festival.
“I think people are anxious to get out and go somewhere enjoyable and safe,” he said.
One of the unique demonstrations was by Jeannette Strouth, who was making fireplace bellows. Strouth said she began making the bellows about three years ago after reading an article about their construction and figuring out how to make them herself.
“I just wanted to make them,” she said.