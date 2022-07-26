Davy Crockett may be legendary, but the real Crockett was born in Greene County, and that is why 67 of his direct descendants gathered locally this weekend for their family reunion.
Now spread across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as Tennessee, the Crockett family typically gathers every two years, alternating between Greene County and Texas, where Crockett died at the Battle of the Alamo in 1836.
Chris Daigle, fifth-great-grandson and most recent president of the Crockett descendants organization, said the reunion includes descendants of both Crockett’s wives, Polly Finley and Elizabeth Patton. Daigle and his family traveled from Louisiana for the reunion.
“That’s why we rotate back and forth. We have his Tennessee family, and the Texas government gave land to families of those who died at the Alamo, so his second wife settled there” he said.
Both families were from Tennessee, he said. Finley passed away while their children were young, and it was Patton who traveled to Texas, but the family visited Finley’s family’s farm in Dandridge and saw where the pair were married.
Kaylin Leonard, 17-year-old seventh-great granddaughter, said that was among her favorite parts of the trip. She also came from Louisiana and noted that she is one of the Finley descendants.
“I’ve been to a few of these since I was young, and I didn’t pay attention, but it’s actually really interesting,” she said.
She said while she particularly enjoyed the site where her great-great-great-great-great-great-great grandparents were married, she enjoyed learning more about Crockett at several different sites dedicated to him that the family visited and plans to focus on him for her next research project in school.
“There’s a lot more sites related to Crockett than people realize. He’s still one of the most popular men in the world, thanks to Disney,” said Greene County Historian Tim Massey.
Massey is also a Crockett family member, although he traces his lineage back to Crockett’s older sister Margaret Catharine.
“He’s a key figure who epitomizes the frontier spirit, and he’s more relevant today than ever,” said historian Gary Foreman, one of a few Crockett enthusiasts, but non-relatives who joined the festivities.
Foreman traveled from Gallatin, Tennessee, and two Crockett re-enactors Larry Brenneman and Isaac White traveled from North Carolina.
“It’s one thing to read about him, but it’s different to be with his family and visit places he went,” White said. “I grew up watching Davy Crockett on VHS, and it’s just something about his character and his adventures. If he was sure he was right, he would go through with it, whatever it was.”
He added his interest in hunting also makes Crockett compelling.
White plays a younger Crockett in his frontiersman days, while Brenneman, who has been playing Crockett at the Alamo since the 1980s, plays an older Crockett who is serving or has served in the House of Representatives.
Both Brenneman and White were dressed in full period attire despite temperatures above 90 degrees on Saturday when the group visited the David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone.
The group’s itinerary also included a showing of the 1955 “Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier” at The Capitol Theater, a banquet at the General Morgan Inn, the Crockett Tavern Museum in Dandridge, Sycamore Shoals and several other sites, Massey said.
Massey served as vice-president of the descendants group with Daigle as president. Leadership changes with every reunion, and the new leaders are responsible for organizing the next reunion.
“We usually do it every two years, but it’s been four this time because of COVID, and I think that made it a little more special for everybody,” said Massey.
“I thought our movie night was really good. It seemed well attended by family and the community, and it was exciting to see it on the big screen where it premiered in 1955,” he said. “It seemed like there was a lot of community excitement over the Crocketts being here, and we had a great time running around and visiting sites.”
The next Crockett family gathering in Greene County will be planned for 2026.