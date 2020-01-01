Fischer Recognized By SAR

Gordon Edwards and Rick Stonecifer of the Kings Mountain Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Tennessee SAR President David Carr and Watauga Chapter SAR President Tim Massey presented David Crockett Birthplace State Park Manager Jacqueline Fischer with the SAR’s Bronze Citizenship Medal, the highest honor that can be bestowed by the SAR on a non-SAR member. The award is described by the SAR as a “multi-purpose award designed to recognize individuals whose community achievements are noteworthy.” In 2018, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) recognized David Crockett Birthplace State Park, under Fischer’s management, as the Tennessee State Park of the Year.

 Special to the Sun