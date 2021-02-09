A draw down of the Davy Crockett Reservoir scheduled for this week has been postponed due to weather conditions.
The draw down was scheduled by the Tennessee Valley Authority to allow an inspection of the Nolichucky Dam.
However, based on current inflows from snowfall in the higher elevations over the weekend into the Nolichucky River and heavy rainfall forecast for Greene County on Thursday, the decision was made to cancel the inspection activities this week, according to Travis Brickey, senior program manager for communications and social media for TVA.
Rescheduling the draw down and inspection for the beginning of March is being explored.