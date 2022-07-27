There were plenty of other things to do for the sizable crowd that turned out Tuesday night at the Greene County Fair.
There was the well-attended Fairest of the Fair competitions on the Tri-Am RV Main Stage.
Good food was available at numerous booths, including the ever-popular food pavilions sponsored by several county churches.
Crafts, horticulture, fine arts, food, club and commercial exhibits were inspected by fairgoers in buildings on the fairgrounds.
Musical entertainment was provided by country and Southern rock artist Chad Steed.
And there was the Midway, with all its rides, neon lights and other attractions.
The crowd at the fair Tuesday night enjoyed an evening free of rainfall, which dampened the opening day of the 72nd annual Greene County Fair Monday. But the earlier inclement weather made for muddy conditions Tuesday at the Jim Saulsbury Motorsports Arena, prompting postponement of the truck and tractor pulls until 7 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.
The Southern Rough Stock Rodeo scheduled for Wednesday night was cancelled “due to the amount of water in the arena making the track way too muddy,” according to fair officials.
Still on tap is School of Morton wrestling at the main stage, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.
There are numerous other events scheduled throughout the day.