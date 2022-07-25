The Greeneville City School Board will meet Tuesday evening to consider items related to support for teachers and the portion of Crowfoot Alley that is adjacent to the Kathryn W. Leonard Central Office Complex.
There is also a request listed on the agenda at the start of the meeting for a presentation on parent/student experience with special education in the district.
Among the board’s agenda items for Tuesday is a formal statement of “support and appreciation for dedicated professional educators” in the district in response to comments by Dr. Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College in Michigan and an education advisor to Gov. Bill Lee.
Arnn was recorded during a private meeting recently, and comments he made there, including that teachers “are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country” have been widely criticized.
The agenda item related to Crowfoot Alley will formally remove the school system and board from any obligations related to Crowfoot Alley, where work is currently underway downtown. Part of the alley runs directly by Central Office.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes said the town will assume all responsibility and the board will claim no interest.
Additionally the board will consider purchases of school nutrition equipment, badge printers and wireless network upgrades and installation.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Central Office.