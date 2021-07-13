A cruise-in event at the Towne Square Shopping Center on Friday was the first of many, according to Kent Bewley, owner of downtown Greeneville’s City Garage Car Museum and a member of both the Pharoahs Car Club and Volunteer State Auto Club. Both clubs, along with the Ridge Runners, participated in the event on Friday, which Bewley said drew about 75 cars and plenty of added foot traffic to the shopping center, which was the sponsor for the event. Bewley also said plans are for the cruise-in to become a regularly occurring event on the second Friday evening of each month from 5-8 p.m. “It’s just a good way to get together with other car enthusiasts,” Bewley said. “It’s relaxing and upbeat, and it’s free. People can bring their car to show off and bring their lawn chairs and umbrellas to just hang out.”
Latest e-Edition