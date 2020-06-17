Cruising is returning to Tusculum Boulevard Saturday evening on a trial basis.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday to allow cruising to take place on Tusculum Boulevard as a trial for monthly events and directed organizers to work with the Greeneville Police Department to establish rules for the activity.
At its June 2 meeting, Tommy Bennett spoke to the board about an idea to have “cruise-in” events perhaps monthly on a Saturday evening on Tusculum Boulevard and asked about the possibility of having the cruising ordinance relaxed for the event.
Since the 1990s, cruising has been banned on a stretch of Tusculum Boulevard from Austin Street to Justice Drive. Cruising in the town ordinance is defined as passing a point three times in one hour.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Bennett asked the board about easing the restrictions to allow cruising this weekend and next in connection with planned car shows.
On Saturday, the Ridge Runners Car Club will have its 28th annual car show at Chantz Scott Chrysler Dodge Jeep from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bennett said, and the request would be for cruising following the event.
The Volunteer State Auto Show will be on June 27 at Hardin Park, he said, asking if cruising could also be allowed following that event, as well.
Alderman Tim Teague asked if Bennett and other organizers of the cruising event had talked with the Greeneville police chief about setting up some rules as a structure for the cruising to help avoid the issues that resulted in the cruising ban.
Bennett said they had not had that opportunity but the organizers want to put rules into place to avoid any problems with traffic and with property owners along Tusculum Boulevard. He said he had talked to some business owners along the boulevard about cruising and that he had a positive response from them.
Police Chief Tim Ward said his primary concern is that there be some structure to the event with rules. A similar event held several weeks ago did not cause any issues on Tusculum Boulevard, he said.
One of the rules that will be in place for the cruising event is for participating vehicles to not enter the Greeneville Commons Shopping Center unless they are going to shop or eat at a restaurant there, Bennett said.
Asked about cruisers using the shopping center as a place to turn around, he said there will be volunteers on the street during the event helping direct traffic as well as to clean up any messes after the event ends.
At the earlier board meeting, Bennett said organizers want to create a family event for all ages to participate and that all car types would be welcome from classic cars to low riders to hot rods. The event would give people an additional fun activity since theaters and other entertainment has been halted during the pandemic, he added.
With social media, Bennett said that rules and expectations for any cruising event can be shared to let people know the standards. Following the meeting, he posted on the My Greeneville Facebook page about the board approval and mentioned some of the expectations for those who participate in Saturday’s event, which can help pave the way for similar future events.
Bennett posted that the cruising would start around 6 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m. Among the expectations are that participating cars will keep the emergency lane clear at all times, not have loud exhausts, and no loud stereos would be played. Participants are asked to not spin tires, to not trespass on property posted as such, be respectful of oncoming traffic and to obey traffic laws.
With the coronavirus pandemic, cruisers are also asked to avoid large gatherings and to use social distancing standards.