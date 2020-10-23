Greeneville Assistant Police Chief Mike Crum has achieved Level 4, the highest level of the Leadership Certificate Program of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP).
Crum was recognized Oct. 16 during the TACP Annual Conference in Franklin, according to a news release from the Town of Greeneville.
Attending the conference with Crum were several officers from the Greeneville Police Department: Chief Tim Ward, Capt. Steve Hixson, Sgt. Nick Fillers, Sgt. Bryan Wright, and Patrolman Eric Davis.
In addition to being recognized for the TACP Leadership Program, Crum was sworn in as a member of the TACP Board of Directors.
To achieve Level 4 of the TACP Leadership Certificate Program, officers must meet numerous requirements related to education, training and work experience in law enforcement.
The requirements include a minimum of seven years of law enforcement experience, two continuous years as chief or assistant chief and graduation from an approved executive level leadership program for law enforcement.
Crum has 30 years of experience with the Greeneville Police Department.
The Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police was formed nearly 50 years ago and provides professional training, management development, legislative updates, grant information, and partnerships with state and federal agencies.