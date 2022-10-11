The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center in Limestone has opened its fall fundraising efforts with its “Season of Giving,” which began Tuesday and goes through Dec. 6.
The two-month campaign starts with “Donation Days” and is highlighted with a wide variety of ways for individuals, businesses, organizations, and those with philanthropic interests to assist the brain injury rehabilitation center.
“We rely heavily on the generosity of our region to assist us in our rehabilitative efforts here at The Crumley House,” said Executive Director Guynn Edwards. “The day-to-day cost of operating our residential and adult day programs comes at a significant cost, and this campaign is vital to ensuring we continue to move forward.”
Divided into four two-week periods, the campaign includes opportunities to sponsor members and their activities, make a standard donation, participate in an online auction, and dedicate a donation in honor of or as a memorial to a friend or loved one.
Oct. 11-24: Sponsor a member and his/her activities
Oct. 25-Nov. 7: Make a standard donation. No amount is too great, nor too small
Nov. 8-21: Online Auction (items available for preview online at crumleyhouse.com)
Nov. 22-Dec. 5: Honor and Memorial Donations
The period also includes the nationally recognized “Giving Tuesday” on Nov. 29.
“We’re really excited about our campaign as there are opportunities offered for anyone and everyone to participate on some level and, of course, every little bit helps,” stated ETSU’s Dr. Caroline Abercrombie, Crumley House board member and fundraising chair. “Whether it’s making a standard donation of any amount, or springing for one of our great auction items, we want all to know their money stays right here in our region and assists so many who have experienced a traumatic brain injury.”
Edwards added, “We want everyone to know that we are truly blessed here at The Crumley House, and we genuinely appreciate all who go the extra mile to help us throughout the year.”
For complete information, including online participation as well as the online auction, visit crumleyhouse.com and click on the Donation Days banner at the top of the page or call 423-257-3644.