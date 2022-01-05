Communities That Care has progressed to a new phase.
The Preventing Rural Opioid Misuse Through Partnerships & Training program, known as PROMPT, is part of a joint effort to combat the opioid crisis in Tennessee.
PROMPT is a two-year pilot program tailored to Greene County. Due to COVID-19-related issues, the PROMPT grant has been extended through August 2022, said Linda Flanagan, a program assistant for Greene County Extension and coordinator of the Tennessee PROMPT program.
Flanagan said this week that the collaborative efforts of the CTC Community Board have steered the CTC process ahead to Phase 4 of the five-phase PROMPT program.
The PROMPT grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to the University of Tennessee. The UT Extension staff leads the project in partnership with the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, Tennessee State University, and the East Tennessee State University Addiction Science Center in cooperation with the state Department of Health. Additional support is provided by the University of Washington’s School of Social Work.
A virtual survey was made available last year to 1,949 Greene County Schools students in grades six through 12. The anonymous survey was completed by 866 students, or 46 percent of the total. The CTC Board reviewed the youth surveys.
Phase 3 involved preparation of a Community Profile Report using data gathered from the CTC Youth Survey, public data, and assessments of existing community resources and strengths. The Community That Cares Board finalized priorities for action, Flanagan said.
Phase 4 involves the development of a comprehensive Community Action Plan to guide prevention work in the community.
Through monthly virtual and in-person meetings the CTC Board identified Life Skills Training “as a potential evidence-based program for implementation,” Flanagan said.
“The goal is to provide intervention that is most appropriate for our community’s needs and is within their financial capabilities,” she said.
CTC Community Board members are currently researching what is needed to put Life Skills Training in place to ensure the program’s core elements are implemented.
“This will involve identifying and confirming agreement of program support from representatives to serve as liaisons to the board. They are also looking into peer implementation sites and the program pros and cons in getting the program started,” Flanagan said.
Board members are also developing recommendations for a community action plan.
The CTC Board will identify existing tested and effective programs in the local community to support, any gaps in the programs that need to be addressed, and priorities for programs that are not tested and effective.
The board “is working on a goal of getting the Life Skills Training accepted and implemented into the Greene County middle schools before the end of this school year and in place for the start of the new school year in August,” Flanagan said.
The CTC Board will remain supportive of existing programs for elementary age, middle school and high school students.
“They are looking into programs that target our risk factors and that would engage more prosocial involvement and follow the social development strategy, offering youth opportunities, training, rewards, and bonding. Community members are welcome to offer their input,” Flanagan said.
The CTC Community Board will be meet virtually at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
For more information, contact program Director Lamanda Weston at Lweston@utk.edu, or Flanagan at Lflanagan@utk.edu.