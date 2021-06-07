Greeneville police were called Sunday afternoon about an angry customer at Pelican’s Snoballs at 1016 Tusculum Blvd.
“An irate customer was throwing things and refusing to leave,” Officer Jason Hope said in a report.
The manager told police that the customer bought flavored snowballs and returned, telling her the order was wrong.
When the manager told the customer she was not going to make new snowballs, the customer threatened to harm her and throw one at her.
The manager said the angry woman also took about $5 out of the tip jar on the counter.
The female suspect threw an open soda can at another employee, but didn’t hit him, the report said.
The suspect left the scene in a car before police arrived. The manager was advised of private prosecution procedures if the suspect is identified through video footage.