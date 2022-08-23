Greeneville Light and Power System customers will be seeing some relief on their electric bills in September.
A decrease in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Fuel Cost Adjustment rate for September will lead to GLPS customers seeing lower bills, after a large increase in the rate in July and August caused bills to surge.
The Fuel Cost Adjustment rate is set by the Tennessee Valley Authority and refers to the cost of the fuel TVA uses to generate power through natural gas, nuclear fuels, coal and other means. It may increase or decrease slightly based on TVA’s fuel costs.
The Fuel Cost Adjustment charge is a part of every GLPS customer’s bill each month, and is calculated by multiplying the Fuel Cost Adjustment rate, set by TVA, by the number of kilowatt hours used.
The local utility has no control over the rate, GLPS President and CEO Chuck Bowlin said in July.
“The rate is set by TVA and those funds are a direct pass-through. We don’t receive or retain any of those funds. They go straight to TVA,” Bowlin said.
TVA’s monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment rate for July was 4.08 cents per kilowatt hour, which is the highest amount since the rate was instituted in 2011. The rate was about 2.8 cents per kilowatt in June.
That increase averaged out to be about a $20-$30 increase on the average GLPS customer’s electric bill.
TVA’s monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment rate climbed higher in August, reaching 4.92 cents per kilowatt hour.
However, in September, the Fuel Cost Adjustment rate will be declining for the first time since February.
According to TVA, beginning with bills on Sept. 1 the monthly fuel cost adjustment rate will be 3.064 cents per kilowatt hour for residential and business customers.
“The September 2022 fuel cost is down significantly relative to August, when commodity prices were exceptionally high. Even with the month-to-month decrease, the September fuel rate is still higher than the three-year average by 100%,” Scott Fiedler of TVA media relations said in an email.
Jay Erickson, manager of Electric Rate Design and Administration for TVA, spoke to the Greeneville Energy Authority board Monday about the Fuel Cost Adjustment rate.
Erickson noted that the high Fuel Cost Adjustment rates in July and August were driven by natural gas prices, fuel prices, low rainfall and steam generator replacements at the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant Unit 2 that took longer than expected.
“Natural gas costs had been much higher than we budgeted originally,” Erickson said.
According to TVA, electric load hit a June record of 31,617 megawatts while natural gas prices were 141% higher in June 2022 than in June of 2021.
Erickson told the board that coal prices also skyrocketed, but TVA was mostly shielded from those costs due to coal burning power plants now making up less than 20% of TVA’s energy mix as the company transitions aways from the plants. TVA now only operates five coal-fired power plants, having retired six coal-fired plants in the last decade. TVA will soon operate only four of those plants, with Bull Run Fossil Plant set to be retired in December 2023.
Erickson noted that 56% of the power produced by TVA is through hydroelectric or nuclear means, which normally helps offset jumps in fuel costs. However, rainfall issues and the replacement of steam generators at Watts Bar Nuclear Plant Unit 2 led to more natural gas power having to be produced and power having to be purchased from other companies.
Erickson said that in June, the TVA region saw only 63.25% of its normal rainfall and 72% of its normal runoff, “so we were light on hydro.” This led to issues offsetting gas power prices.
TVA also experienced delays in conducting the scheduled replacement of steam generators at Watts Bar Nuclear Power Plant Unit 2.
According to Erickson, the nuclear plant, which is one of seven that TVA operates, was out of commission for a month longer than anticipated due to supply-chain issues.
The replacement of steam generators should have been completed by the end of May around Memorial Day. However, due to issues with supplies, the replacement was not completed until July. As a result, the plant was offline for the entire month of June, which left TVA more exposed to the volatile fuel market, according to Erickson.
Now the plant is back online and producing, and Erickson said that recent higher rainfall levels and a cooler than projected August has eased pressure on the Fuel Cost Adjustment rate.
“It is bad and it’s hard to argue that it could be worse. However, the valley (TVA) has a built in hedging with the nuclear and hydro and some of the solar and wind operations that we already have,” Erickson. “I wish I could give you more assurances but I’m trying to be as forthright as possible.”
According to a press release from the TVA, decarbonization could help stabilize energy costs.
“This year, over half of the energy TVA generates is carbon‐free and not affected by fuel prices. TVA’s long-term vision is to achieve a 70% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and 80% by 2035, without raising costs or impacting reliability, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Decarbonization can help stabilize the risk of higher power bills due to fuel price volatility,” the release says.
According to the release, TVA plans to add 10,000 megawatts of solar-generated power by 2035, which would be enough solar electricity to power 1.6 million single‐family homes.
Erickson told the Energy Authority that TVA remains committed to previously announced plans to keep the base rate unchanged, with no increases, for a decade, which now would be about eight more years.
Bowlin told the board that he expects the Fuel Cost Adjustment to remain at a lower level, but that market volatility makes it difficult to project.
“We have seen about a 50% reduction from August to September. After September we will be in the range of what it had been in the spring,” Bowlin said. “The good news is it looks like it’s coming down. However, there are a lot of variables there, and that could change on a whim.”