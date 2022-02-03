CVN Vooner welcomed community leaders on Wednesday for an open house and ribbon cutting in celebration of Aerzen USA’s recent acquisition of the company.
Aerzen describes itself as an international manufacturer of multiple types of blowers and compressors that are used for air and gas applications in wastewater treatment, pneumatic conveying of bulk materials and process gas conveying. First founded in Germany in 1864, Aerzen USA has been in business since 1983 and is headquartered in Pennsylvania.
Vooner FloGard Corporation began in 1982 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. It acquired CVN Systems, then located on Industrial Road, in 2003, and expanded and relocated to the Mount Pleasant Industrial Park in 2010.
Local operations focus on water-removal and water-management equipment and systems for the pulp and paper industry, which Aerzen USA President Tony Morris said is a good fit for Aerzen.
“We are just thrilled to work together,” he said. “We are especially pleased to acquire the fabrication and manufacturing capabilities of the facility in Greeneville.”
Morris said plans are for Vooner to continue to operate as an independent business that will supply and be marketed alongside Aerzen.
For now he said things will stay largely the same locally, but he said he plans to grow the business in the future.
“Longer term it is our intention to add more scope to the work we do in Greeneville and use this plant as a source of fabricated parts and components to feed our assembly operations in Coatsville, Pennsylvania, for existing Aerzen USA business,” Morris said. “We see many opportunities to leverage the capabilities and experience of the local Vooner team in Greeneville in the near future and hope to be able to add more jobs in the facility in the coming months.”
He and Charles H. Wunner, president and founder of Vooner with his wife Barbara, agreed Aerzen and Vooner are a good fit.
“There is an alignment of values, and it’s a win-win,” said Morris.
“We focus on making a premium product,” Wunner said.
Vooner vacuum pumps and compressors are designed to reduce costs longterm through low operating costs and quality materials that require less maintenance, according to the company’s website.
“It is very exciting to see a well-established company continue business and have the opportunity to grow and become part of the global economy,” said Jeff Taylor, president of the Greene County Partnership. “To see a great company like Aerzen acquire it is just great.”
“This is a great day for our community. Thank you for choosing Greeneville,” Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said during remarks before open house attendees lined up for a catered lunch.
“We are excited to be here and very appreciative of the welcome,” said Morris.
For more information about Aerzen, visit www.aerzen.com/en-us.