Arthur Ricker, a veteran of the 1944 D-Day invasion of Europe and regarded as a hero in the eyes of many Greene Countians, died Friday.
Ricker was 99 years old.
“We have lost a great hero,” daughter Connie Ricker Smith said Sunday.
Ricker passed away at home. Despite his advanced age, Ricker had clear memories of his U.S. Army service in World War II. He was generous with his time, and willingly recalled harrowing experiences as he fought his way across Europe.
Ricker served as a combat engineer with the U.S. Army’s 4th Division that stormed Utah Beach in Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.
The lifelong Tusculum resident said in an interview in June that he frequently thought about his role in World War II.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long. I guess I think something about it every day,” Ricker said. “I think of God. He spared my life.”
Daughter Connie Ricker Smith said she spoke with her father on Friday. He had recently been in failing health. Ricker lost his wife of 72 years, Edith, in 2019.
“He got really weak. I think he was just worn out,” Connie Ricker said.
Still, Ricker said her father was looking forward to turning 100 years old in March.
Arrangements for Ricker were incomplete Sunday.
For more on Arthur Ricker’s eventful life and comments from his many friends, see Tuesday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.