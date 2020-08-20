Dan E. Armstrong, 3rd Judicial District attorney general, has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist in tracking down those who played a role in recent drug overdose deaths in Greene County.
Armstrong requested the TBI help “look into a couple of overdose deaths that occurred in the last few weeks in Greene County,” he wrote Tuesday in an email.
TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said that agents from the TBI Drug Investigation Division will assist Greene County law enforcement agencies in investigating the overdose deaths.
Drug overdoses are spiking in the region during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus announced that the TBI HIDTA Drug Related Death Task Force will help investigate overdose deaths in Sullivan County. The task force consists of TBI agents and members of Sullivan County law enforcement agencies.
The Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area is known as HIDTA. The Drug Related Death Task Force is a different TBI entity from the Drug Investigation Division.
The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force and TBI Drug-Related Death Task Force ask for the public’s help “in identifying individuals who are responsible for the increase in overdoses in Sullivan County” from March 1 through Aug. 1, Staubus’ office said in a news release.
“Of these reported overdoses, 22 members of our community died on an average of one a week,” Staubus said.
There were 97 total reported overdoses over that time frame in Sullivan County.
“Sadly, these overdoses are only a portion of the total number of overdoses that occurred during this five-month period since many overdoses are not reported to authorities,” Staubus said.
The March though August time frame parallels the onset and continuation of the coronavirus pandemic. Law enforcement and court officials in Greene County have said that an interruption in the methamphetamine supply chain to Greene County has resulted in some drug users turning to potentially deadly substances like heroin and fentanyl, a synthetic narcotic 50 times more powerful than morphine.
Staubus said the “overwhelming majority” of overdoses are attributed to the use of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.
“These drugs are illegal and are being brought to our country by drug dealers who have no concerns for our children, brothers, sisters and friends. These drug dealers are driven by the money they make at the expense of our citizens’ lives and well-being. Enough is enough,” Staubus said.
TBI Director David Rausch agreed to house the task force in Sullivan County. TBI Drug Investigation Division agents will assist law enforcement in Greene County.
Specific overdose figures for Greene County and the 3rd Judicial District were not available. Drug overdoses are increasing across East Tennessee as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
According to figures provided by the 6th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Knox County, there have been 199 overdose deaths in the county in 2020, including 37 in May, 31 in June, 27 in July and eight through Tuesday in August. The TBI Drug Related Death Task Force is also assisting Knox County authorities.
In recent months, the TBI has assisted with investigations across the state that have resulted in second-degree murder charges being filed against individuals who supplied fentanyl to victims who fatally overdosed on the drug.
In Sullivan County, search warrants recently served by the TBI task force, 2nd Judicial District DTF and other state and federal narcotics officers resulted in the seizure “of multiple pounds of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine,” according to the news release from Staubus’ office.
Numerous firearms and a “substantial” amount of cash were also seized.
“These investigations were started when information was provided by citizens regarding the source of the drugs that resulted in overdose deaths,” Staubus said.
Resident complaints about drug activity at Greene County locations have led to charges being filed by the DTF against several individuals in recent months.
Anonymous tips can be made to the 3rd Judicial District DTF by calling 423-798-1785 or the TBI Drug Investigation Division at 1-800-TBI-FIND.